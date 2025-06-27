EA Sports' CFB26 team ratings released: Duke football among top 25 highest-rated schools

The team ratings have been revealed for EA Sports' College Football 26, and the Duke football program is towards the top of the list. The Blue Devils were given a team rating of 84, ranked as the 23rd-highest team in the game. SMU, Tennessee, Missouri, and Auburn were also given 84 team ratings upon the release.

The Blue Devils, along with SMU, are the third-highest rated programs out of the Atlantic Coast Conference in the game. Clemson leads the way out of the ACC with a rating of 88, followed by Miami at 86.

EA Sports also released the top 25 offensive and defensive team ratings. Duke didn't make the mark offensively, but was awarded the 16th-highest defensive team rating with an 88. This comes off a 2024 season where Manny Diaz's group was one of the top defensive units in the nation, finishing second in the nation in tackles for loss (116), fourth in the nation in sacks (43), and 26th nationally in third-down conversion percentage (33.8). The Blue Devils are looking to build on that stellar defense in year two under Diaz after returning some of their top contributors from a season ago, most notably rising senior cornerback Chandler Rivers, who is viewed as one of the top returning secondary pieces in college football this upcoming season.

Now, Duke didn't eclipse the top 25 mark offensively, but there's a chance that offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer can make some magic happen with his rebuilt core. Duke added stud transfer quarterback Darian Mensah from Tulane, who's poised for a breakout redshirt sophomore campaign after signing a monster two-year, $8 million NIL contract with the program. Duke is also bringing back rising sophomore receiver Que'Sean Brown, who should be one of the most improved wide receivers out of the ACC after coming onto the scene midway through his freshman year.

The Duke program has pressure mounting on it to perform this season after a successful first year with Diaz at the helm, mixed with the huge investment the program made in its quarterback. Despite only being viewed as a middle-of-the-pack ACC team heading into the 2025 campaign, the Blue Devils are looking to push for their first ACC Championship since 1989.