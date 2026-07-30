Duke will give Patrick Ngongba the perfect opportunity to make a massive NBA Draft leap

This offseason was just another example of Jon Scheyer's ability to construct championship-caliber teams year in and year out. The Blue Devils' roster is loaded with talent and versatility, with depth at every position. Despite the past two years ending in unimaginable pain, Scheyer has bounced back each time, ensuring Duke remains a contender.

Scheyer went out and got one of the best guards in the Transfer Portal, John Blackwell, while landing one of the most intriguing prospects in college basketball with Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje. While much of the attention has been focused on those two, some of Scheyer's best work was keeping what Duke already had in Durham.

Getting Cayden Boozer to return for his sophomore season was a huge win, but bringing Caleb Foster back as well was the cherry on top. Add in freshman phenom Deron Rippey Jr. and Blackwell, and you're looking at the deepest backcourt in the country. But Scheyer didn't stop there.

He was able to keep Patrick Ngongba II on campus, arguably the most important move of the entire offseason. Ngongba had been slated as a first-round pick for nearly the entire season last year, but a foot injury kept him out for five games and raised questions about his durability. Now, his decision to return to Duke could be a major boost to his NBA draft stock.

Patrick Ngongba's decision to return to Duke could pay off in a big way

With much of the attention focused on what Duke is bringing in, Ngonba's return has flown a bit under the radar. However, his importance to this team and its potential to cut down the nets next April cannot be overstated. He brings a diverse skill set to the frontcourt that few other big men in college basketball could replace.

Had last season gone the way Ngongba had hoped, he likely would have entered the NBA Draft or at least tested the waters. Instead, Duke gets to bring back one of its most impactful players, while Ngongba gets another opportunity to improve his draft stock. CBS Sports' Cameron Salerno recently mentioned the Duke big man as one of the biggest potential NBA Draft risers among players returning to college basketball heading into the upcoming season.

Hopefully, Ngongba can remain healthy throughout the entire season, and the rest should take care of itself, as there are few to no questions surrounding his talent. He has already shown flashes of what NBA teams look for in a modern center, and another year of development at Duke should only help his case.

Ngongba is already viewed as a potential first-round pick, but his ceiling could be even higher. If he can continue to build on what he has shown during his first two seasons at Duke, he could put himself firmly in the lottery conversation and emerge as one of the top big men available in the 2027 NBA Draft.