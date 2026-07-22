Duke basketball's secret weapon entering 2026-27 season is no longer a secret

One of Duke’s latest roster additions of the offseason flew somewhat under the radar. Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, from the Barcelona basketball program, was pegged as a future star as he committed to the Blue Devils.

Some experts projected him as the No. 1 pick in the 2028 NBA Draft, but those projections are turning to reality and luckily for Jon Scheyer, the future is now.

Boumtje Boumtje’s stock has risen since he officially made the pledge to Duke, but it has rocketed in the last two weeks while playing for Team USA at the U17 FIBA World Cup unlike any other prospect.

In helping the Americans win the gold medal, while landing MVP honors for the tournament as well, he averaged 19.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 59.8-percent from the floor and 53.1-percent from 3-point range. He also made 88-percent of his free throws.

On a loaded Blue Devils roster, Boumtje Boumtje cemented himself as a player that can help win a lot of games for Duke this upcoming season while emerging as a potential starter in what should be a veteran lineup.

Due to age restrictions, Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje cannot declare for the 2027 NBA Draft and must spend two years playing at the college level. His performance on the international stage put him in the conversation as one of the best basketball prospects in the world and a contender for one of the best players in the country for the upcoming season.

Duke’s late add, hoping to fly under the radar, is no longer a secret anymore. The 7-footer with guard skills will become a household name in college basketball and might end up being the next great Duke basketball player for a program that produced the No. 1 and No. 3 picks in the last two NBA Drafts.