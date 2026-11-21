Duke has this singular opportunity on Saturday night to work out the kinks and find a playable rotation ahead of back-to-back brutal games against UConn in Las Vegas and Florida in Gainesville.

On Saturday night in Palm Springs, Duke faces Washington State in the Acrisure Series. With the way the Blue Devils have been playing, no game should be taken lightly. The Cougars have the guard play that could frustrate a reeling Duke defense if they don't come to play.

More than anything, Jon Scheyer is looking for a competitive spirit tonight. More than talent or scheme, a willingness to fight has been what's been missing from this Duke team through five games. Michigan State and Illinois punched Duke in the mouth, and the Blue Devils never responded.

That can't happen anymore.

Duke is going to lose some more games. It's inevitable. But losing more games where they were wholly non-competitive just can't be allowed to continue. Whatever it takes for Scheyer to fix that, whether it's benching veterans for freshmen or anything else, has to be on the table.

Don't be surprised if we see some drastic changes to the starting lineup and the rotation against Washington State as Scheyer looks to find a group that will play hard for 40 minutes. That's going to be a non-negotiable going forward.

Betting odds for No. 5 Duke vs. Washington State in the Acrisure Series

Odds courtesy of FanDuel as of 8am ET on Saturday.

Spread: Duke -25.5

Over/Under: 147.5

Moneyline: Duke -20000/Washington State +2400

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Final Prediction:

Duke is a heavy favorite for a reason. While Washington State certainly has some talent, especially in the backcourt, they've already lost to two sub-100 teams in KenPom. This should not be that competitive of a matchup. If it is, Duke may have bigger problems than we think.

One of the most important things to get figured out will be the backcourt rotation. Caleb Foster has come off the bench in the first five games, but he replaced Cayden Boozer to open the second half against Illinois. I suspect that change may prove to be permanent, with Foster starting next to John Blackwell tonight.

Hopefully, we'll see more of Deron Rippey Jr., too, who needs as many reps as he can get to work through the growing pains.

More minutes for guys like Sebastian Wilkins and Drew Scharnowski, who play hard every second they are on the floor, should be coming, too.

I have trouble expecting Duke to cover such a big spread with how they've played so far this season. Things might look a little clunky early as Scheyer works through the rotation, but the Blue Devils should win by a comfortable margin.

Pick: Duke 81, Washington State 61