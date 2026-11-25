In the offseason, Duke's matchup against UConn was circled on the calendar of all fans. Duke fans wanted revenge for last year's stunning loss in the Elite Eight and all the trash talk by Dan Hurley in the aftermath.

After the way Duke has started this season, fans are just hoping not to get embarrassed.

The Blue Devils are off to a 4-2 start, falling to Michigan State and Illinois in games where they were mostly non-competitive.

Duke grabbed a win over Washington State on Saturday, but it didn't inspire much confidence, either. The same issues that caused the two losses were prevalent against Wazzu, too. The Cougars just didn't have enough dudes to take advantage.

That won't be a problem for UConn. And you know Hurley has seen every weakness on tape and is foaming at the mouth at the thought of taking advantage of them. Does Jon Scheyer have a trick up his sleeve? Now what would be a heck of a time to show it.

Duke will need a strong game from its backcourt in Vegas. Some combination of John Blackwell, Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer, and Deron Rippey needs to get it going. If not, Braylon Mullins and Silas Demary will dominate the matchup, and Duke will drop its third game of the season already.

How to watch No. 16 Duke basketball vs. No. 10 UConn

Date: Wednesday, November 25th

Wednesday, November 25th Time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena How to Watch (TV): N/A

N/A Streaming: Prime Video

Prime Video Duke record: 4-2

4-2 UConn record: 4-1

What are the betting odds for Duke vs. UConn?

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Spread: Duke +1.5

Over/Under: 148.5

Moneyline: Duke +106/UConn -128

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Injury reports for Duke and UConn

Duke should be full strength, but UConn is dealing with a couple of injuries. Duke transfer Nik Khamenia underwent foot surgery recently and is out indefinitely. Solo Ball is nearing his return to action and is expected to be a game-time decision tomorrow.

Who are the announcers for Duke vs. UConn?

On the call for Duke's first of three Prime Video series matchups this year will be Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Stan Van Gundy (analyst), John Wall (analyst), and Kayla Grey (sideline reporter).

Duke vs. UConn series history

This will be the 12th all-time meeting between Duke and UConn. The Blue Devils lead the series 6-5 coming into Wednesday night.

You don't need a reminder of how the last game ended. That was the first time these two met in basketball in 11 seasons. Duke had won the previous two meetings, knocking off UConn in 2014 and 2009.