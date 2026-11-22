It's a win that kind of feels like a loss. If Duke had played an NCAA Tournament-worthy team on Saturday night in Palm Springs instead of a Washington State team that ranks sub-100 in KenPom, the Blue Devils likely would have lost.

The same issues, the same disconnectiveness that have plagued Duke through the first five regular-season games, were on full display again.

Fortunately, they played a more forgiving opponent than they're going to see in the next two games. The Cougars had opportunities to surge past the Blue Devils, but clanked wide-open shot attempts.

They didn't make Duke pay for all the mistakes like Michigan State and Illinois did, or like UConn and Florida will in the next two weeks.

So Duke won, but if you were hoping to see this team take a step forward after the pitiful performance against Illinois, it didn't happen.

Here are our observations from Duke's 78-74 win:

1. Duke's guards weren't good enough once again

The biggest issue for this team that probably isn't fixable is that the guards simply aren't good enough.

John Blackwell, Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer, and Deron Rippey Jr. combined to score 14 points. Boozer and Rippey were scoreless. Blackwell scored 11 of the 14, but he was just 2-of-9 from the floor as his inefficient start to the season continued.

Foster earned the start over Boozer, but he wasn't any better. He scored three points on 1-of-8 shooting from the floor.

It was a pitiful effort from the quartet, and the backcourt continues to be a major, major concern for this team.

2. Turnovers were killer

Duke just continues to look sloppy and disinterested in everything they are doing on the offensive end. They turned the ball over 16 times against Wazzu, which directly led to 21 points for the Cougars.

This team is just disconnected from one another. They continue to play entitled ball, expecting to win on talent alone, and that leads to silly plays and silly turnovers.

The guards' inability to beat anyone off the dribble has made everything clunkier, too.

3. Patrick Ngongba came up huge

It wasn't all bad for Duke. Junior center Patrick Ngongba was awesome, particularly down the stretch. He turned it over too much, but he overcame a shaky start to be the focal point of the Blue Devils' attack.

Big Pat led all scorers with 24 points and 9 rebounds on 7-of-9 from the floor. He also stepped up and knocked down his free throws, hitting 10-of-12 from the charity stripe. That included a clutch pair down the stretch to give Duke a two-possession lead.

He also blocked three shots to anchor the Blue Devils' defense.

4. Dame Sarr got the message off the bench

Sebastian Wilkins replaced Dame Sarr in the starting lineup against Washington State. It was a message from Scheyer to the sophomore wing, and Sarr certainly received that message loud and clear.

He came off the bench and played his most complete game of the season, scoring 14 points with four rebounds, four assists, and two steals. He was good on both ends of the floor, providing exactly what Duke has needed from him all year long.

One of the biggest developments was that he stepped up and hit 3-of-5 from three-point range. Duke was just 3-of-17 from downtown outside of Sarr.

5. Sebastian Wilkins, Cameron Williams, and Drew Scharnowski still aren't playing enough

Scheyer vowed after the loss to Illinois that he was going to find the guys who were going to give consistent effort and put them on the floor going forward. That would, theoretically, be guys like Wilkins, Williams, and Scharnowski.

It appeared that he was living that message early. Wilkins started over Sarr, Williams was among the first subs off the bench, and Scharnowski got early minutes, too.

All in all, that trio played just 25 combined minutes. In the second half, Williams didn't play at all, and Scharnowski logged a single minute.

It's tough to rationalize that with Duke's consistent issues playing with energy and effort.