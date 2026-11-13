Duke's revenge matchup vs. UConn loses some luster with Nik Khamenia injury

In a little under two weeks, Duke will face UConn the day before Thanksgiving in a rematch of last season's Elite Eight. While there's plenty of motivation for the Blue Devils - and plenty of storylines overall - after the Huskies scored an improbable come-from-behind upset in March Madness on Braylon Mullins' 35-foot buzzer beater, the matchup just lost its extra layer of heat.

Former Duke forward Nik Khamenia, who was on the Blue Devils' team last year when they suffered the stunning loss to the Huskies, transferred to UConn this offseason in a move that many Duke fans took as a slap in the face.

Khamenia transferring wasn't all that surprising, and it was ultimately the best decision for him with the talent that Duke returned and brought in. But to transfer to that team, the one that ripped your heart out at the end of last season, will never sit right.

Khamenia was off to a good start to his sophomore season, averaging 10.7 points per game on an efficient 62% from the floor and 54% from three.

But during Monday's matchup against Wagner, Khamenia went down in the first half with a foot injury after a hot start to the game that saw him score 11 points in seven minutes. On Thursday, UConn announced that Khamenia would undergo surgery to repair his injured foot and would miss an extended period of time. He will be reevaluated in 6-8 weeks:

Nik Khamenia will be out when Duke faces UConn in two weeks

Obviously, Scheyer, the returning players, and all of Duke's fans will still be fired up for this game as they look to get revenge on UConn from last season's loss, but it's disappointing that Khamenia won't be out there for the Huskies to add another layer to this budding rivalry.

Dan Hurley and UConn have done everything they can to rub salt in the wound since Mullins' prayer was answered in the Elite Eight. They've celebrated that win over Duke more than they celebrated the back-to-back national titles.

Duke still has three games to play before they face UConn in Las Vegas during Thanksgiving Week. The Blue Devils face SIU-Edwardsville on Friday night, Illinois on Tuesday, and then Washington State next Saturday.

But it's tough not to peek ahead. Of all the games on the non-conference schedule for Duke this year, there isn't one that most fans want to win more than the one against UConn. It's just too bad Khamenia will have to watch it from the bench.