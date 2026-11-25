Wednesday night in Las Vegas isn't really about "revenge" for Duke anymore. That might have been the rallying cry in the preseason when we all thought this team was one of the national title favorites.

But after a 4-2 start to the season that included a blowout loss to Illinois and a wire-to-wire loss to Michigan State, this matchup with UConn is more about progress than anything else. As bad as Duke would like to win this game, the process will matter more than the result against the Huskies.

So far this season, the process has been brutally poor on both ends of the floor. Duke's guards haven't been good enough, for starters. John Blackwell has not lived up to his Transfer Portal billing, Cayden Boozer has looked overwhelmed against the good teams he has faced, Caleb Foster hasn't been consistent, and Deron Rippey Jr. is still figuring things out with the game moving 1000 miles per hour for the freshman guard.

Duke needs more from the frontcourt, too, with more consistency on both ends and on the glass from Patrick Ngongba and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje. They also need Dame Sarr to be the player he was billed to be in the preseason. Or even just be the guy he was last season, even.

If Duke plays the way it has through the first six games of the season, it's not going to be a fun night in Sin City. Dan Hurley and UConn are fully capable of punking Duke in the same way Michigan State and Illinois already did.

That happening for a third time already this season - and against this team - would be a tough pill to swallow ahead of Thanksgiving.

Betting odds for No. 16 Duke vs. No. 10 UConn in Las Vegas

Odds courtesy of FanDuel as of 8am ET on Wednesday.

Spread: Duke +2.5

Over/Under: 146.5

Moneyline: Duke +110/UConn 132

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Final Prediction:

I expect Duke to show some fight on Wednesday night. I just don't know that it's going to be enough to get them over the hump against a team as good as UConn.

But they'd better show the fight. If they can't get up for this game and play hard for 40 minutes against a team that knocked them out of the tournament last year and has spent the whole offseason bumping gums about it, then this team is in even worse shape than we think.

As much as I want to pick Duke, they're going to have to show me at this point. It's hard to believe that the team we've seen so far this year can win this game. Hopefully they flip the switch and prove me wrong:

Pick: UConn 76, Duke 73