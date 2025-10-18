Duke vs. No. 12 Georgia Tech: Final betting odds and predictions before the ACC game of the week

The Duke football program is set for its biggest matchup so far in the 2025 campaign, as the Blue Devils will host No. 12 Georgia Tech in a battle for the top spot in the ACC standings. Both Duke and the Yellow Jackets sit at 3-0 to begin ACC action, and the only other squad in the conference to get out to that start is Virginia. The Blue Devils are riding a three-game win streak and now hold a 4-2 overall record, but they have yet to cement a signature win on the resume. A date with a top-15-ranked opponent at home is the perfect opportunity for Manny Diaz and his guys to put the nation on notice and establish themselves as true contenders for an ACC Championship.

Final betting odds and predictions before Duke vs. No. 12 Georgia Tech

Betting odds

According to FanDuel, Duke is now a 3.5-point favorite (-102) over the Yellow Jackets, with Georgia Tech as a 3.5-point underdog (-120). Duke's moneyline is -156, and Georgia Tech's is +132. The total points Over/Under for the contest is 59.5. For most of this week, the Blue Devils were a 1.5-point favorite, but now the line has moved in greater favor of Duke.

Predictions

Over Duke's three-game win streak, it is averaging almost 43 points scored per game and has outscored its opponents 128-57. The Blue Devils have looked like one of the most prolific offenses in the ACC and certainly can take advantage of this vulnerable Yellow Jackets squad.

Georgia Tech boasts one of the best scoring defenses in the conference, ranking fourth in points allowed per game (21.0). However, the Yellow Jackets have yet to go up against an offense as explosive as the Blue Devils. Rookie running back Nate Sheppard should shine, as the Yellow Jackets give up the most rushing yards per game on average in the ACC (169.5).

The Blue Devils have found their rhythm over the last few weeks and can take advantage of this struggling Georgia Tech run defense. Duke is averaging 157 rushing yards per game, good for sixth in the ACC, and should be able to utilize the rush attack to move the chains.

Final score prediction: Duke wins 34-29