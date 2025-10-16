ACC Huddle announces journey to Durham for the conference's game of the week on Saturday

This Saturday, Duke football will host No. 12 Georgia Tech in what is the game of the week coming out of the Atlantic Coast Conference. It was recently announced that ACC Huddle, the ACC Network's signature football show, will be in Durham for the duel between the Blue Devils and Yellow Jackets. Both Duke and Georgia Tech sit at 3-0 to begin ACC action, with the only other squad to get out to that start being Virginia. Despite winning its last three games after starting the 2025 campaign 1-2, the Blue Devils are in desperate need of a signature win to boost their resume as the season moves along. The Blue Devils have one of the lighter conference slates of any ACC squad, so a win this weekend will pay major dividends for Manny Diaz's squad down the road.

The show will air live outside of Cameron Indoor Stadium, beginning at 10:00 am EST. Taylor Tannebaum is the host alongside analysts Jimbo Fisher, Eric Mac Lain, and Eddie Royal.

Some Blue Devil legends, both former and current, will appear on the show this weekend as special guests. This includes DeWayne Carter, a former All-ACC defensive tackle at Duke and current member of the Buffalo Bills, and Duke women's hoops head coach Kara Lawson.

The Blue Devils are in line for a special weekend after looking like a brand new squad over the last few weeks. Across this three-game win streak, Duke has averaged 42.6 points scored per game while outscoring its last three opponents 128-57. However, the Blue Devils have yet to face a marquee force in the ACC, and this week gives the program a perfect opportunity to add a major win to the resume midway through the season.

With a win this week, Duke will very likely move into the Associated Press Poll, and it would put it in the conversation for the College Football Playoff. The ACC looks fairly top-heavy at the moment, but the Blue Devils are right there in the mix and have a chance to officially put the country on notice this weekend.