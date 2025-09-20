Duke vs. NC State: Final betting odds and predictions before the Blue Devils host the Wolfpack

The Duke football program is gearing up for a must-win game, as the Blue Devils will host in-state rival NC State this Saturday. After beginning the season 1-0, Duke suffered two straight losses, both of which were winnable games, to fall to 1-2 to begin the 2025 campaign. However, the Blue Devils now have a clean slate as they start conference play. Although any College Football Playoff hope is now likely out the window, Manny Diaz and his squad can still make some noise in the ACC, potentially bringing the first ACC Championship to Durham since 1989. The quest for an ACC crown starts against the Wolfpack tomorrow, a surging 3-0 team that will give Duke all it can handle defensively.

What are the betting odds for Duke vs. NC State?

According to FanDuel, Duke is a 2.5-point favorite (-124), where NC State is a 2.5-point underdog (+102). The Blue Devils' moneyline is set at -152, with the Wolfpack's set at +126. The total points Over/Under for the contest is 57.5. After two straight weeks of Duke being underdogs, the betting markets are back on the Blue Devils' side.

Duke vs. NC State predictions

NC State looks like one of the biggest sleeper teams in the ACC, getting out to a 3-0 start while averaging over 30 points scored per game. Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey is a dual-threat QB at 6'5, able to use his legs and arm to generate offense. NC State's running back, Hollywood Smothers, leads the ACC in rushing yards and rushing yards per game. The Blue Devils came into the 2025 campaign with the potential to have the best defense in the conference, and it's been solid at times, but has had its inconsistencies. Duke will have to be elite defensively to limit the Wolfpack's opportunities on the offensive side of the ball.

Offensively, Duke still has yet to put together four solid quarters of football. There's been drought after drought to keep the team from getting back in games, mirroring the offensive issues from a season ago. Darian Mensah has played well through his first three games, but the offense as a whole has to be consistent to keep up with NC State.

Final score prediction: Duke wins 34-29.