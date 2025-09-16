4 NC State names Duke fans should know before the Blue Devils host the Wolfpack

The Duke football program is desperate for a win after losing two straight games, and it will look to do that this weekend as it hosts NC State. The Wolfpack have looked like one of the biggest sleepers in the ACC so far this season, as NC State has gotten off to a 3-0 start while averaging 31 points scored per game. The Blue Devils have dealt with offensive issues all season, but head coach Manny Diaz and offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer will have to figure out what works for the Blue Devils to compete with this electric Wolfpack offense. Duke wipes the slate clean after a 1-2 start, looking to open conference play 1-0.

4 NC State names Duke fans need to know before Duke vs. NC State on Saturday

1. QB CJ Bailey

CJ Bailey is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the conference and has gotten off to a hot start in 2025. Through three games, Bailey has thrown for 719 yards, to go along with five touchdowns to one interception. He's also ran the ball another 21 times for 84 yards and three touchdowns. The 6'6 sophomore has the sixth-highest efficiency rating of any ACC QB this season (154.9), able to use both his arms and his legs to maneuver the offense. The Blue Devils struggled mightily with the QB run last week against Tulane, allowing Jake Retzlaff to run for 111 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries.

2. RB Hollywood Smothers

Hollywood Smothers has arguably been the best running back in the conference so far this season. The 5'11 sophomore has tallied 63 carries for 380 yards and three touchdowns, leading the ACC in rushing yards and rushing yards per game (126.7). The next ACC running back on that list is North Carolina's Demon June, who averages 116.0 yards on the ground per contest. Additionally, Smothers is a major threat in the passing game. He's second on the Wolfpack in receptions, hauling in 10 passes for 42 yards already. The Wolfpack boast two elite rushers in Bailey and Smothers, so Duke will need to contain the run to have any chance. The Blue Devils have given up the third-most rushing yards per game of any team in the ACC so far this season (147.3).

3. TE Justin Joly

Justin Joly could be NC State's most dynamic receiving threat. The Brewster, NY native has totaled 13 catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns, leading the team in receptions. Joly was viewed as one of the best returning tight ends in the nation, and went off in NC State's most recent game against Wake Forest after a slow start to the season. Against the Demon Deacons, the 6'3, 251-pound tight end caught four passes for 22 yards and two scores.

4. LB Sean Brown

Sean Brown is NC State's leader in total tackles so far this season with 31, which also puts him at third in the ACC. The 6'0 linebacker has also tallied 12 solo tackles and a pass deflection so far through 2025. Brown, the veteran leader on this Wolfpack defense, led the ACC and finished fifth in the nation with three recovered fumbles in 2024.