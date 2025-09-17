Everything to know before Duke vs. NC State: How to watch and critical updates

The Duke football program is desperate for a victory after dropping two straight games across the past two weeks. Now 1-2 on the season, head coach Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils have a clean slate, as they will open up conference play this weekend against NC State. With Clemson looking like one of the most disappointing teams in the nation, the ACC is now wide open, and Duke could put itself right back in the mix with a victory over the Wolfpack on Saturday. Any College Football Playoff hope Duke had before the season is now out the window, but there's still hope for the program to bring home its first ACC Championship since 1989. That quest begins with a bounce-back home victory over the Wolfpack this weekend.

Here's everything you need to know before Duke hosts NC State.

When is Duke vs. NC State?

Duke will match up against NC State on Saturday, September 20th, at 4:00 pm EST. The game will be played at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, NC.

Who are the announcers for Duke vs. NC State?

Mike Monaco and Kirk Morrison will be the announcers for the game. You can watch on ESPN2, ESPN+, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV.

What is the series history between Duke and NC State?

Duke football is 43-37-5 all-time against the Wolfpack. The Blue Devils are on a two-game win streak versus NC State, but are 4-6 against it across the last ten matchups between the two schools. Duke is 25-16-1 at home against NC State compared to 18-21-4 on the road, so this bodes well given Duke is the home team this weekend. The last time Duke and NC State faced off was November 9th, 2024, when Duke won 29-19 on the road.

What are the current odds for Duke vs. NC State?

According to FanDuel, Duke is currently a 3.5-point favorite (-105) with NC State as a 3.5-point underdog (-115). Duke's moneyline is -162 while NC State's is +134. The total points Over/Under is 59.5

What is the weather forecast for Duke vs. NC State?

The forecast calls for fairly clear skies, with top temperatures of 83º at kickoff. The temperature is predicted to drop to around 79º by halftime.

Duke injury report

S Terry Moore - Out - Torn ACl