Jon Scheyer closing in on another recruiting win over Michael Malone as Duke surges for Matija Lukic

The international pipeline has been kind to Jon Scheyer and Duke in recent recruiting cycles. From Dame Sarr and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje to the recent addition of Australian point guard Luke Paul, Scheyer has planted the seeds and built relationships outside the country that have opened up doors for the Blue Devils.

That relationship building appears close to paying off again.

While North Carolina has long been considered the favorite for Serbian wing Matija Lukic, it looks like the momentum has completely flipped in his recruitment.

On Sunday, two crystal ball predictions were placed on 247Sports for Duke to ultimately land Lukic.

Duke appears to be closing in on elite international wing Matija Lukic

Lukic went on an extensive visit tour in the last few weeks, with many expecting that Duke, UNC, and UConn were best positioned to land the Serbian wing. His trip to North Carolina was his final visit, and it was the lengthiest. That led to many expecting that the Tar Heels were the heavy favorite in his recruitment.

That, and Michael Malone's history with Nikola Jokic, who is also from Serbia. That connection was assumed to give Malone a major advantage in this recruitment.

But Jon Scheyer gets who he wants, something Malone has already learned the hard way.

North Carolina coveted Boumtje Boumtje, too, and they had a more significant role available in Chapel Hill for the 7-foot-2 big man. That didn't matter. Scheyer stuffed Malone in a locker and landed JBB anyway.

247 ranks Lukic as the No. 2 international player in the 2027 class, behind only Duke commitment Luke Paul.

Lukic is listed at 6-foot-8 and 200 pounds and is one of the younger prospects in this class. He just turned 17 in October. He's got intriguing physical tools with a high basketball IQ. He's got good feel as a ball handler and a passer, and his three-point shot showed some promise at the 2026 World Cup. He shot 42% in seven games after hitting just 30% during his club season.

Scheyer is once again putting together an elite class. He already has commitments from Paul and 5-star wings Asa Montgomery and Kager Knueppel.

It appeared after the addition of Montgomery that Duke might be done in the high school class, but that's apparently not the case. Scheyer is in hot pursuit of Lukic and hasn't given up on 5-star guard Beckham Black, either, who will visit Duke later this week.