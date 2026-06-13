Duke's Dame Sarr appears focused on the final piece of his NBA Draft puzzle

Dame Sarr had an impactful freshman season for Duke, emerging as one of the best young wings in the country. He was particularly useful on the defensive end of the floor, where he was among the nation's best on the perimeter.

The swing skill that will determine his basketball future - and if he can turn into the type of player for Duke that he has the potential to be - is obvious.

Sarr has to improve as a three-point shooter after hitting just 32.3% as a freshman for the Blue Devils. If he can take a step as a shooter, then he'll be one of the most impactful wings in college basketball and position himself as a potential lottery pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.

He's clearly putting in the work to make that a reality.

New video shows Dame Sarr putting in the work to improve his jumper

Dame Sarr in the lab working on his jumper



🎥: @osimplis pic.twitter.com/4PHh3f1ICQ — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) June 13, 2026

With Duke's guard play, Sarr is going to get a lot of open looks in the corner. If he can increase his three-point percentage closer to the 40% range, that's not only going to increase his stock as an NBA prospect, but it'll help elevate the Duke offense.

As a team, Duke shot 34.7% from three a season ago. Jon Scheyer made a concerted effort in the Transfer Portal to improve the team's shooting. That's why Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell was such a major target in the Transfer Portal. He shot 39.1% from the Badgers a season ago.

But Duke will need organic improvement from its returning players, too. Sarr is chief among them on the wing. With Blackwell, Cayden Booer, Caleb Foster, and star incoming freshman Deron Rippey Jr. in the backcourt, Duke has four guards capable of breaking down defenses and generating open looks on the outside. They just need the players who can knock those shots down.

Sarr showed flashes of his shooting ability last season, but the consistency wasn't there for a full season. Most notably, Sarr knocked down 4-of-7 attempts in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against TCU.

Sarr has the size at 6-foot-8 and the athleticism to play in the NBA for a long time. But it was clear from his draft stock this year that scouts want to see that three-point shot improve. He's aware of it, and he's putting in the work to improve it.

If he can, Duke will reap the immediate benefits, and Sarr will be setting himself up for a heck of an NBA payday.