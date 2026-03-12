Florida State senior is talking a little too confidently before rematch against Duke

Just over two months ago, the Duke Blue Devils flew down to Tallahassee and handed the Florida State Seminoles a loss on their home court.

Now, the two teams are set to face each other in the quarterfinal round of the ACC Tournament, and despite the loss earlier this year, the 'Noles aren't exactly approaching the rematch with humility at the forefront.

"It's just another opportunity for us. We've been waiting for this one," FSU senior guard Robert McCray V said on Wednesday. "We played them at home, lost by four, but we've been waiting for this one. We're ready."

Duke can officially snuff out FSU with ACC Tournament win

For context, Duke defeated Florida State 91-87 when the Blue Devils were far from their best form, the game being just their second conference game of the season. Cameron Boozer didn't even earn a double-double, scoring 17 points but only 9 rebounds, and Duke shot just 53 percent from the field.

McCray tied for the most points by a Seminole in the game, recording 22 points alongside Chauncey Wiggins, but their 44 combined points weren't enough to push Florida State past Duke.

Simply put, the Blue Devils are exponentially better than they were two months ago, and even then, they defeated the Seminoles on their own court.

Now, the two teams are set to play on a "neutral" court at the conference tournament, which is taking place in Charlotte, NC, this year... A city only two hours from the Blue Devils' home in Durham.

Saying that the Seminoles are ready for this must-win matchup is likely McCray's version of hopeful thinking or manifestation, because the odds are that Duke will blow past FSU to move on to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament.