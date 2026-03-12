Team that upset Duke's natty hopes over a decade ago is already asking for the Blue Devils again

Take yourself back to March Madness in 2012. Yes, I know, it's a painful memory for Duke fans.

The Blue Devils were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament with a loss in the second round. The upset was massive. Duke was a No. 2 seed and was projected to make a deep run in the tournament, if not compete for the national title, led by star forward Mason Plumlee.

Then, they crossed the LeHigh Mountain Hawks, of all teams, and the Blue Devils were stunned by a 75-70 upset loss. Just like that, the season was over.

Now, 14 years later, the Mountain Hawks are returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since devastating Duke, and they're already asking to run it back against the Blue Devils.

LeHigh Mountain Hawks are asking for trouble by calling out Duke

As LeHigh defeated the Boston University Terriers in the Patriot League Championship, Mountain Hawk fans started chanting, "We want Duke."

Well, ask you and you might receive, but be careful what you're asking for.

College basketball is undefeated:



Lehigh fans chanting “We want Duke” as the Mountain Hawks are about to punch their ticket to #MarchMadness for the 1st time since upsetting the Blue Devils in 2012. pic.twitter.com/qNZnuSQegD — Isaac Schade (@isaacschade) March 12, 2026

The Blue Devils rebounded from their loss in 2012 by winning the title just three years later and haven't really slowed down ever since. Meanwhile, the Mountain Hawks haven't even made it to the Big Dance since then, and only punched their ticket by stunning their conference tournament.

LeHigh is 18-16 overall, went 11-7 in Patriot League play, and went 0-3 against the only Power Conference programs that it actually played (Houston, West Virginia, and Rutgers).

Duke is the No. 1 team in the nation, lost only two games in the regular season, and dominated nearly every ranked opponent that crossed its path. These two programs are not in the same book, much less on the same page.

The Blue Devils are about to tip off their postseason with a quarterfinal matchup against the Florida State Seminoles in the ACC Tournament.

After the conference tournament has run its course, maybe, just maybe, they'll get an opportunity to exact revenge on the Mountain Hawks, who are asking for it, after all.