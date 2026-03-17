Duke just got brutal NCAA Tournament warning from CBS analyst

Duke enters March Madness as the favorite to win the whole thing despite injury issues with two starters.

Caleb Foster is likely out until at least the Final Four after suffering a fractured foot in Duke's win over North Carolina in the regular season finale. Patrick Ngongba is expected back soon, but how soon remains to be seen. If he's not 100% ready to go for Thursday, Jon Scheyer may choose to hold him out in a game the Blue Devils should have little trouble with against 16-seeded Siena.

But those injury concerns - along with some other baffling opinions - make CBS analyst BJ Taylor, a former player at UCF, believe Duke is ripe for a potential early upset.

When answering a question about which No. 1 seed was most in danger of losing first, Taylor responded with Duke, before discussing their injury issues and a lack of dynamic ability in the backcourt, even with a healthy Foster:

"You have to start with, probably, Duke."@itsbjtaylor on which No. 1 seed will lose first in the NCAA Tournament 👀



Full explanation ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hppO7vmCQC — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 16, 2026

BJ Taylor believes Duke will be the first 1-seed to lose in March Madness

There seems to be a belief by people like Taylor, who clearly didn't spend much time this season watching Duke play, that the Blue Devils are Cameron Boozer and nothing else.

Boozer is going to win National Player of the Year and is having one of the single-best seasons in the history of the sport, but Duke is more than just him. That should have become clear in the ACC Tournament Championship win over Virginia when Boozer had his first bad game in a Duke uniform, going 3-of-17 from the floor. Duke won anyway, thanks to big performances from his brother Cayden as well as Isaiah Evans.

Boozer is the engine. He's the best player in the country. But Duke has a lot of talent around him, and it hangs its hat on the defensive end of the court anyway. And you know the old adage: defense travels. And Duke's defense will travel with it to Greenville, then Washington, D.C., and then Indianapolis for the Final Four.

The biggest issue working against Duke isn't any perceived "weakness" for one of the best teams of the KenPom era; it's a brutal draw given to it by the Selection Committee.

Duke will face a battle-tested power conference opponent in the second round in either TCU or Ohio State. After that, it'll likely be a gauntlet of national championship-winning coaches with the likes of Rick Pitino, Bill Self, Dan Hurley, and Tom Izzo standing in Duke's way during the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

That's a legitimate argument for why Duke could be the first 1-seed to go home - not the nonsense that Taylor was spewing.