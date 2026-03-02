KenPom shows Duke is on track to join college basketball's all-time elites

Duke continued its dominant run in the ACC on Saturday, steamrolling Virginia 77-51. With the win, the Blue Devils clinched at least a share of the conference's regular-season title. It also secures consecutive ACC regular-season crowns for Duke, following last year's historic team, prompting comparisons that are quickly gaining traction.

The Blue Devils finished 35-4 last season, ending with a gut-wrenching loss to Houston in the Final Four, leaving Duke fans wondering what could have been. But the pain of last season has been eased by Cam Boozer's excellence, drawing comparisons to Cooper Flagg, arguably one of the greatest freshmen in Duke history.

While Boozer and Flagg continue to be measured against each other, the real question is how this year's team stacks up against last year's by the metrics. Last season, Duke posted a KenPom net rating of 39.29, the highest in the KenPom database, which includes seasons from 2002 onwards. However, this year's team is already putting that record in jeopardy.

Duke is trending toward one of the highest KenPom ratings in history

Bolstering a ridiculous net rating of 39.65, the Blue Devils are performing at an all-time level this season, once again. Their current rating puts them ahead of last year's record-setting efficiency and currently ranks first in the country, with Michigan following closely behind. Fresh off a historic run, Duke is on pace to set new standards in KenPom metrics this season.

Duke has officially surpassed their 2024-25 KenPom rating of +39.29



This is ridiculous considering they lost their entire starting 5 pic.twitter.com/0fSix0Yu5w — JonPow (@CLTBlueDevil) February 28, 2026

Considering the way this team is built, their success this season makes perfect sense. Duke's roster features length at every position, helping them maintain the highest defensive rating in the country. With their elite defense setting the tone, Boozer continues to dominate, able to carry the team on any given night, while emerging as a clear favorite for National Player of the Year.

With Boozer, a flamethrower like Isaiah Evans, and a supporting cast eager to make their mark, the Blue Devils are primed for another deep run in March. Maintaining their current level of efficiency won't be easy, but this team has the roster to sustain its elite performance. Even with advanced metrics putting them among the all-time greats, it will all mean nothing if the season ends in another heartbreak.

With the regular season winding down, Duke faces a pair of tough matchups against their Tobacco Road rivals. On Monday night, they head to Raleigh to take on NC State, with a historical trend adding intrigue to their title hopes. Then they return to Cameron Indoor, seeking revenge in a highly anticipated rematch against No. 18 UNC, after a buzzer-beater loss to the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill.