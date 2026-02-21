Duke is living rent-free in Elliot Cadeau's head and fans will love it

Last season, Duke took down the hated rivalry three times on the hardwood, and apparently that had quite the affect on guard Elliot Cadeau. At the end of the season, Cadeau decided to take his talents to Ann Arbor, and since then, the Blue Devils probably haven't given him much thought.

With No. 1 Michigan and No. 3 Duke facing off today, Cadeau will get a chance to face the Blue Devils again, and it makes sense that he is hoping for a win. Duke certainly will have to think a lot about Cadeau before and during the game, but apparently, Cadeau hasn't been able to get the Blue Devils out of his head since last season.

Elliot Cadeau is making things personal vs. No. 3 Duke

College GameDay is in town for this monster matchup on the hardwood between Michigan and Duke, and star players like Michigan's Cadeau and Duke Cameron Boozer were able to share their thoughts on the game. For Cadeau, it makes sense that this game may mean a little more to him, but clearly, Duke is living rent-free in his head.

"It's extra personal for me, I was a part of the rivalry, and I lost to them three times in a row last year," Cadeau said.

Elliot Cadeau: “it’s extra personal for me… I lost to them 3 times in a row last year” — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) February 21, 2026

Cadeau may know a little more about Duke than others on the Michigan squad, but in turn, Duke has ample experience taking down Cadeau, and the game plan is to do the same today. Cadeau's game has changed since heading to Michigan, but the familiarity with his play is still there.

It seems like Duke has been in Cadeau's head for a while, even after their latest win against Purdue, when he tried throwing shade at Cameron Indoor Stadium. If anything, Cadeau is just giving the Blue Devils a lot of bulletin board material to work with.

Duke will hope to hand Cadeau his fourth straight loss against the Blue Devils tonight with a 6:30 p.m. matchup in what could be a preview for the National Championship.