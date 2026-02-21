Final odds and predictions for No. 3 Duke vs. No. 1 Michigan men's basketball

The long-awaited, highly anticipated day is finally here, and later this evening, the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils and the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines are going to face off in what could easily be a preview of the National Championship matchup.

While it's expected to be a close game, the higher-ranked team is unsurprisingly favored, giving the Blue Devils an opportunity of a lifetime to pull off the upset.

No. 4 Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 1 Michigan Wolverines final odds

Spread: -2.5 Michigan

Money line: +126 Duke, -152 Michigan

Point total (over/under): +/-148.5

As the highest-ranked matchup of the week, sportsbooks opened up betting on the Michigan-Duke game days before the two teams actually tipped off.

Over the past few days, the spread hasn't wavered from a 2.5-point difference, favoring the Wolverines by the smallest of margins.

Odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook and are liable to change at anytime.

Player-specific odds for Duke men's basketball vs. Michigan

Cameron Boozer ( DUKE ): +/-31.5 combined points and rebounds

): +/-31.5 combined points and rebounds Patrick Ngongba II ( DUKE ): +/-15.5 points + rebounds

): +/-15.5 points + rebounds Yaxel Lendeborg ( MICH ): +/-21.5 points + rebounds

): +/-21.5 points + rebounds Morez Johnson Jr. ( MICH ): +/-19.5 points + rebounds

): +/-19.5 points + rebounds Aday Mara (MICH): +/-16.5 points + rebounds

For seemingly every game the Blue Devils have played in this season, Duke freshman Cameron Boozer has been the odds favorite to lead the way in scoring and rebounding. That hasn't changed for this game, despite the fact that Boozer and Duke are facing the No. 1 team in the nation.

Michigan's usual suspects are also expected to lead the way, with Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr., and Aday Mara possibly combining for a whopping 57.5 combined points and rebounds between the three of them.

Final score prediction: OT - 97 Duke, 99 Michigan