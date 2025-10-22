Duke football star cornerback rising on 2026 NFL Draft boards

The Duke football program is now 4-3 overall and 3-1 in ACC play following a brutal 27-18 loss at home to No. 7 Georgia Tech last Saturday. However, star Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers is continuing to rise on 2026 NFL Draft boards. Manny Diaz has gotten his defense out to a great start to begin the 2025 campaign despite a 4-3 record, and Rivers has been a huge part of that. Some mock drafts before the season began had Rivers as a potential top ten overall selection in next spring's draft, but there's no doubt he still has serious Day 2 potential if not taken in the first round.

Duke football's Chandler Rivers listed as one of the most intriguing 2026 NFL Draft prospects to follow for remainder of 2025 College Football season

ESPN recently released a list of top 2026 draft prospects to follow for the remainder of the season, and Duke's star corner is listed as a name fans need to keep an eye on for next spring.

"Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers had a great Saturday despite the loss to Georgia Tech," ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. said. "He had seven tackles and two passes defensed. His route recognition skills are outstanding, and he locates the ball well and can then plant and drive on it really well. That has helped Rivers to six interceptions over four seasons. But he's also strong against the run, showing a real willingness to throw his body around and make tackles. You can tell on tape that he loves the physicality of the position despite being just 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds. Rivers is just a really good football player who plays hard."

"I have him as the No. 8 CB in the class on my Big Board, but I could reasonably see him jumping up into the No. 4, No. 5 range. He is firmly in the Day 2 mix, and I like him as a second-rounder for an NFL team looking for a talented slot corner (though he can play outside, too)."

Rivers hasn't made headlines as much as originally anticipated through his senior season up to this point, but he's still been one of Diaz's most impactful defenders. The Beaumont, TX native currently leads the team in passes defended (6), while second on the team in interceptions (1), and fifth in total tackles (29).

ESPN ranked Rivers as the 7th-best defensive back in the nation heading into the 2025 season, and he's been putting on a show thus far.