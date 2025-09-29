Ball Durham
ACC Football Power Rankings: Duke continues to climb following second straight win

Here are the new ACC Football Power Rankings following Week 4's games.
ByHugh Straine|
NC State v Duke
The Duke football program picked up a huge 38-3 win on the road over Syracuse this weekend, bringing the Blue Devils to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in conference play. With the victory, Duke is now one of three ACC squads that are 2-0 in ACC action. After Florida State was upset by Virginia, the ACC continues to look more and more open as the weeks go on. The window for the Blue Devils' first ACC Championship since 1989 is getting wider each week, and Duke is now riding tons of momentum after its second straight victory.

Week 5 ACC Football Power Rankings

1. Miami (4-0)

The Hurricanes remain at 4-0 after their bye week, but Miami is still the clear-cut best team the ACC has to offer. Miami comes in at No. 3 in this week's Associated Press Poll.

2. Georgia Tech (5-0, 2-0)

Georgia Tech improved to 5-0 after taking down Wake Forest 30-29. The Yellow Jackets dropped to No. 17 in this week's AP Poll.

3. Virginia (4-1, 2-0)

Virginia makes the biggest jump of any team following a monumental 46-38 upset win over then-No. 8 Florida State. The Hoos came in at No. 24 in this week's poll and are now 2-0 in ACC play.

4. Florida State (3-1, 0-1)

FSU is still in a good spot, even after the upset loss at Virginia. The Seminoles fell to No. 18 in this week's poll.

5. Louisville (4-0, 1-0)

Louisville improved to 4-0 following a 34-27 win over Pittsburgh. The Cardinals are just outside the AP Poll, looking in.

6. Duke (3-2, 2-0)

The Blue Devils are finding some offensive rhythm and have now picked up their second straight ACC victory with a 38-3 win on the road over Syracuse. Duke has California on the road next.

7. Pitt (2-2, 0-1)

Pitt started ACC play with a loss, falling 34-27 to Louisville. The Panthers will host Boston College next.

8. SMU (2-2)

SMU was on bye this week following a 35-24 loss at TCU. The Mustangs will begin conference play next against Syracuse.

9. California (4-1, 1-0)

Cal begins conference play with a 28-24 victory over Boston College. It will face Duke at home next.

10. NC State (3-2, 1-2)

The Wolfpack have now suffered back-to-back losses after falling to Virginia Tech 23-21. NC State will host Campbell next.

11. Clemson (1-3, 0-2)

Clemson was on bye this week and will look to turn this nightmare of a season around. Cade Klubnik and the Tigers face North Carolina on the road next.

12. Syracuse (3-2, 1-1)

Quarterback Steve Angeli's torn Achilles tendon is proving costly, as the Orange could only muster three points in a 38-3 defeat to Duke. Syracuse will face SMU next.

13. North Carolina (2-2)

UNC was on bye this week and will begin conference action next against Clemson at home.

14. Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-0)

The Hokies have now won two straight games in the post-Brent Pry era after beginning the campaign winless, as Virginia Tech defeated NC State 23-21. VT will face Wake Forest at home next.

15. Boston College (1-3, 0-2)

BC remains winless in conference action following a 28-24 loss to California. The Eagles have Pitt on the road next.

16. Wake Forest (2-2, 0-2)

Wake has now dropped its first two ACC games after losing to Georgia Tech 30-29. The Demon Deacons have Virginia Tech on the road next.

17. Stanford (2-3)

Stanford squeaked by San José State this week, 30-29, and will play SMU on the road next. The date for that matchup is TBD.

