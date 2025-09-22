Duke veteran running back may be sidelined for good as new faces take over backfield

The Duke football program earned a major bounce-back victory over in-state rival NC State this weekend, moving to 1-0 in ACC play. However, veteran running back Jaquez Moore may have officially lost his starting job. After missing practically all of the 2024 season due to injury, Moore entered this season as the team's clear RB1 and a veteran leader in the locker room. Although, it now looks like the senior has been moved to the side in favor of other guys on the roster. Any potential College Football Playoff hopes Duke had entering the 2025 campaign are now over, but bringing the first ACC Championship to Durham since 1989 is still in the cards.

Jaquez Moore may have just lost his starting job for good

Moore was supposed to be the Blue Devils' leader in the backfield entering his final season with the program, but it now looks like he'll be a reserve. The senior served as the RB3 against the Wolfpack, tallying just three carries for -1 yards. Three-star freshman Nate Sheppard now looks like Duke's lead back, as the rookie led the team in carries with 14 for 61 yards. Appalachian State transfer Anderson Castle followed behind, with 12 carries of his own for 92 yards and three touchdowns.

Coming into the season, Sheppard was listed as the RB4 on Duke's first depth chart, but has wasted no time covering serious ground. He now leads the Blue Devils in carries on the season with 29, totaling 188 yards to average 6.5 per carry. Castle has also established himself as an elite backfield threat, notching a team-leading 193 yards on the ground on 22 carries. He's averaging over eight yards a rush through four games.

As for Moore, he's starting to see less of a workload as the season has gone on. After tallying 24 carries through the Blue Devils' first three games, he notched just three against the Wolfpack. What hurts Moore's case to an even greater extent is that this was likely the most dynamic Duke's backfield has looked all season. Both Anderson and Sheppard are involved in the pass and run game, and have simply been better this season.

Moore was looking for a Cinderella senior year following an injury-rigged 2024, but it looks like he'll now hit the bench.