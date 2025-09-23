Duke football leads this week's ACC Player of the Week honors

The Duke football program earned a big-time win over NC State at home this past Saturday, thanks to major contributions to both sides of the ball. After the stellar victory, the Duke Blue Devils are filling up the ACC Player of the Week honors. Running back Anderson Castle and safety Dashawn Stone each earned ACC Offensive Player of the Week and ACC Defensive Player of the Week, respectively. Both provided major boosts for the Blue Devils in a much-needed victory over a feisty Wolfpack squad, with the newcomer Castle putting together a career outing. Now, Duke looks ahead as it will travel to Syracuse to take on the Orange this weekend.

New Duke running back Anderson Castle, who made his way to Durham this offseason from Appalachian State, earned this week's ACC Offensive Player of the Week award. Castle led the Blue Devil backfield against the Wolfpack, cruising to 92 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries. The senior also tallied one reception for 13 yards. Castle is beginning to emerge as Duke's potential new RB1, taking the job over from veteran Jaquez Moore. Castle only totaled 10 carries in Duke's first three games combined, but put his elite big-play ability on display. On just 22 carries this season, Castle leads the Blue Devils in rushing yards with 193 and rushing touchdowns with three. The North Carolina native has also hauled in 10 passes for 63 yards.

Duke redshirt sophomore safety Dashawn Stone took home ACC Defensive Player of the Week honors after putting together what is likely his best game in a Blue Devil uniform. Stone notched 11 total tackles and an interception against the Wolfpack, earning a career-high in tackles and snatching the second interception of his collegiate career. Stone led the team in solo tackles in the 45-33 win over NC State with seven. With head coach Manny Diaz having a hole at safety with All-ACC performer Terry Moore out for at least the first half of the season with a torn ACL, Stone picked up the slack in a big way in an elevated role.