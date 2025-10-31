Duke football: Is Terry Moore playing against Clemson? Full injury report before the Blue Devils' road trip

Coming off the bye week, the Duke football program is entering a must-win scenario as it travels to Death Valley to take on Clemson this weekend. The Blue Devils missed out on a marquee opportunity to stack a quality win, falling at home to No. 8 Georgia Tech. Duke isn't out of the ACC Championship race just yet, but they will most likely have to win out for any chance at the crown. All-ACC safety Terry Moore has been out for the entirety of the 2025 campaign after suffering a torn ACL in Duke's bowl game last season, and his status remains out as the Blue Devils head to Clemson. It's unclear when Moore will be back on the field, but it won't be this week.

Duke vs. Clemson: Full injury report for both programs

The first availability report was recently released before Duke hits the road for its must-win matchup.

Duke Blue Devils initial injury report:

CB Kimari Robinson - Questionable

S Terry Moore - Out

CB Vontae Floyd - Out

LB Nick Morris Jr. - Out

LB Memorable Factor - Out

OL Micah Sahakian - Out

OL Jamin Brown - Out

OL Evan Scott - Out

OL Nathan Kutufaris - Out

Clemson Tigers initial injury report:

QB Cade Klubnik - Probable

WR Bryant Wesco Jr. - Out

RB Jarvis Green - Out

RB Jay Haynes - Out

DE Armon Mason - Out

LB Logan Anderson - Out

LB Billy Wilkes - Out

OL Collin Sadler - Out

OL Elyjah Thurmon - Out

DT Makhi Wiliams Lee - Out

OL Easton Ware - Out

DE Ari Watford - Out

Klubnik will be back in action after struggling with injury before Clemson's bye, but the Blue Devils remain without their star safety.

Now 4-3 overall and 3-1 in ACC play, a win over the Tigers could spark a momentum shift for the Duke program. Duke has missed out on two opportunities to take down ranked teams at home, losing to Illinois and Georgia Tech. Clemson isn't the powerhouse that everyone around the country thought it would be in the preseason, but it's still a win the Blue Devils absolutely need to have a shot at bringing the first ACC Championship to Durham since 1989.