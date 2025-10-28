ACC Football Power Rankings: Top of the conference stays the same as powerhouses collect wins

The Duke football program was on bye this week, but it was still an eventful weekend of college football around the Atlantic Coast Conference. All the top dogs held and collected their respective wins, but there were a few shakeups around the ACC this week that have added some changes to this week's power rankings. The Blue Devils are gearing up for a must-win matchup in Death Valley against Clemson next weekend, so Manny Diaz and his guys once again have an extra week to prepare for a marquee game.

ACC Football Power Rankings: Week 10

1. Georgia Tech (8-0, 5-0 ACC)

Syracuse v Georgia Tech | Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/GettyImages

Georgia Tech picked up a 41-16 victory against Syracuse to remain unbeaten on the season. Despite the win, the Yellow Jackets dropped to No. 8 in this week's Associated Press Poll.

2. Virginia (7-1, 4-0 ACC)

Virginia v Louisville | Andy Lyons/GettyImages

Virginia avoided the upset, picking up a 17-16 victory on the road at North Carolina. The Hoos have now won six straight and moved up to No. 15 in the AP Poll.

3. Louisville (6-1, 3-1 ACC)

Louisville v Miami | Megan Briggs/GettyImages

Louisville picked up a 38-24 win over Boston College this weekend. The Cardinals jumped up three spots to No. 16 in the AP Poll.

4. Miami (6-1, 2-1 ACC)

Stanford v Miami | Michael Pimentel/ISI Photos/GettyImages

Miami bounced back from the loss to Louisville with a 42-7 routing of Stanford. The Hurricanes dropped to No. 10 in the poll.

5. Pitt (6-2, 4-1 ACC)

NC State v Pittsburgh | Nick Cammett/GettyImages

Mason Heintschel continues to dominate as Pitt has now secured its fourth straight victory with a 53-34 win over NC State. The Panthers will face Stanford on the road next.

6. Duke (4-3, 3-1 ACC)

Georgia Tech v Duke | Alex Halloway/GettyImages

Duke was on bye this week following a difficult home defeat at the hands of Georgia Tech. The Blue Devils now enter a must-win scenario against Clemson this weekend.

7. SMU (5-3, 3-1 ACC)

SMU v Wake Forest | Jaylynn Nash/GettyImages

SMU snapped a three-game win streak, falling at Wake Forest, 13-12. The Mustangs will take on Miami at home next.

8. Clemson (3-4, 2-3 ACC)

SMU v Clemson | Tom Hauck/GettyImages

Clemson was on bye this week, but has lost three of its last five games. The Tigers will look to take down Duke at home to bring some sort of life to this disastrous 2025 season.

9. Wake Forest (5-2, 2-2 ACC)

SMU v Wake Forest | Jaylynn Nash/GettyImages

Wake has now quietly won three straight after taking down SMU at home 13-12. The Demon Deacons have Florida State on the road next.

10. Virginia Tech (3-5, 2-2 ACC)

Virginia Tech v Georgia Tech | Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/GettyImages

Virginia Tech snapped a two-game skid with a 42-34 victory over California. The Hokies will face Louisville at home next.

11. California (5-3, 2-2 ACC)

North Carolina v California | Thien-An Truong/GettyImages

Cal fell to Virginia Tech on the road, 42-34. It will host Virginia this coming weekend.

12. Stanford (3-5, 2-3 ACC)

Florida State v Stanford | Ezra Shaw/GettyImages

Stanford fell at Miami 42-7, but have tread water just well enough to stay afloat this season. The Cardinal have Pitt at home next.

13. NC State (4-4, 1-3 ACC)

NC State v Notre Dame | Justin Casterline/GettyImages

NC State dropped its second straight contest with a 53-34 loss at Pitt. The Wolfpack look to tack on a win against Georgia Tech at home next.

14. Syracuse (3-5, 1-4 ACC)

2025 Aflac Kickoff Game - Syracuse v Tennessee | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

Syracuse has now dropped four in a row following a 41-16 loss to Georgia Tech. The Orange will look to squeak out a victory against North Carolina at home next.

15. Florida State (3-4, 0-4 ACC)

Pittsburgh v Florida State | James Gilbert/GettyImages

Florida State was on bye this week, and is still in search of its first conference win. Mike Norvell is likely fighting for his job in the Seminoles' next matchup at home against Wake Forest.

16. North Carolina (2-5, 0-3 ACC)

Virginia v North Carolina | Lance King/GettyImages

The Heels nearly pulled off the upset, but instead dropped their fourth straight 17-16 at the hands of Virginia. Bill Belichick and UNC will look to snap the losing skid at Syracuse next.

17. Boston College (1-7, 0-5 ACC)

Boston College v Louisville | Andy Lyons/GettyImages

Boston College has now dropped seven straight contests after falling 38-24 at Louisville. The Eagles are desperately in search of a win, and have their next opportunity this weekend against Notre Dame.