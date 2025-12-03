The Duke football program stood with 16 hard commits at the beginning of the Early Signing Period for the 2026 recruiting class, which will run from December 3rd to 5th. Two recruits, in 3-star QB Terry Walker and 3-star DL Chadwicke Cannon, went into the ESP expected to sign. Now, two more of the Blue Devils' 2026 recruits have signed their letters of intent: 4-star IOL Sean Stover and 3-star CB Tyson Sanford. The pair became the third and fourth recruits to officially sign with the Duke program, and both players are great gets for head coach Manny Diaz and his club.

Duke has had just one of its commits flip, as 3-star WR DeShawn Spencer flipped to home state powerhouse Auburn on December 2nd. The Blue Devils currently sit with the No. 67 overall 2026 recruiting class according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings.

Duke football inks two new signees in 4-star and 3-star recruits

IOL Sean Stover - Prosper (TX)

Stover is a 4-star recruit out of Texas, ranked as the No. 329 overall player, No. 25 IOL, and No. 40 player out of the state of Texas according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The 6'2", 275-pound lineman held offers from the likes of Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, among others. Stover had been committed to Duke since November 2024.

"Owns elite lateral athleticism in a combine setting, and that movement ability and short-area quickness show in pads," 247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks said in his breakdown of Stover. "Frame-limited, but given center projection, not as much of an issue as it would be at other OL spots."

Stover is the highest-rated recruit thus far in the Blue Devils' 2026 recruiting class.

CB Tyson Sanford - Peachtree Ridge (GA)

Sanford is a 3-star recruit out of Georgia, ranked as the No. 1,003 overall player, No. 95 safety, and No. 106 player out of the state of Georgia per the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings. The 5'11", 182-pound defensive back has been committed to Duke since June and held offers from programs such as Michigan State and Cincinnati, among others.

Stay up to date with all 2026 Duke football recruiting news throughout the early signing period at out ESP Live Tracker for the Blue Devils.