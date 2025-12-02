Duke Football Early Signing Period tracker: Who's expected to sign with the Blue Devils?

The 2025 College Football Early Signing Period will run from December 3rd to 5th, and the Duke football program will be waiting on several commits over the next few days. The Blue Devils have sealed several stellar commitments throughout the class of 2026, but are still awaiting who will sign now and lock themselves into Durham.

Here is your Duke football Early Signing Period tracker for the 2026 recruiting class.

Last updated: 12/2 at 12:50 pm EST

The Blue Devils have 16 current commitments for the class of 2026, but have yet to seal any official signees. Here are the recruits expected to sign with Duke through the Early Signing Period.

Duke football Early Signing Period expected signees:

1. Terry Walker III

QB | 6'3" 193lbs | Hamilton Southeastern (IN) | 3-star recruit according to 247Sports Composite Rankings | Read more about Walker's commitment here

2. Chadwicke Cannon

DL | 6'1" 275lbs. | Spruce Creek (FL) | 3-star recruit according to 247Sports Composite Rankings

Aside from Walker and Cannon who have already shut down their recruitments, there are several other recruits the Blue Devils have already sealed commitments from.

Duke football class of 2026 hard commits

1. Sean Stover

IOL | 6'2" 275lbs. | Prosper (TX) | 4-star recruit according to 247Sports Composite Rankings

2. Obinna Umeh

Edge | 6'3" 225lbs. | St. Thomas (TX) | 3-star recruit according to 247Sports Composite Rankings

3. DeShawn Spencer

WR | 5'11" 170lbs. | Saraland (AL) | 3-star recruit according to 247Sports Composite Rankings

4. Lyrik Pettis

S | 6'1" 175lbs. | Crest (NC) | 3-star recruit according to 247Sports Composite Rankings

5. CJ Givers

RB | 5'11 195lbs. | Fellowship Christian School (GA) | 3-star recruit according to 247Sports Composite Rankings

6. Kavon Conciauro

WR | 6'3" 195lbs. | Houston County (GA) | 3-star recruit according to 247Sports Composite Rankings

7. Colsen Gatten

LB | 6'1" 215lbs. | Central Catholic (PA) | 3-star recruit according to 247Sports Composite Rankings

8. Ayden Cain

DL | 6'2" 272lbs. | Gainesville (GA) | 3-star recruit according to 247Sports Composite Rankings

9. Tyson Sanford

CB | 5'11" 182lbs. | Peachtree Ridge (GA) | 3-star recruit according to 247Sports Composite Rankings

10. Ben Moseley

TE | 6'5" 210lbs. | Cherokee County (AL) | 3-star recruit according to 247Sports Composite Rankings

11. Brody Keefe

WR | 6'3" 193lbs. | Myers Park (NC) | 3-star recruit according to 247Sports Composite Rankings

12. Jayvian Tanelus

RB | 5'9" 190lbs. | Community School of Naples (FL) | 3-star recruit according to 247Sports Composite Rankings

13. KD Cotton

ATH | 5'9" 185lbs. | Weddington (NC) | 3-star recruit according to 247Sports Composite Rankings

14. Gavin Strange

K | 5'11" 170lbs. | Southlake Carroll (TX) | 3-star recruit according to 247Sports Composite Rankings