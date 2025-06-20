3-star Duke commit shines on the final day of On3's Elite 11

Summer sessions and camps are underway, and that includes high school prospects looking to prove their worth before ever stepping foot on the field for their college teams.

On3, one of the top recruiting sites in the country, recently hosted its annual quarterback camp, Elite11, and future Duke Blue Devil QB Terry Walker III was one of the most impressive players in attendance.

On the final day of the camp, On3 released its ranking of the top quarterbacks from the week. Unsurprisingly, five-star prospect Dia Bell (committed to Texas) and four-star prospect Helaman Casuga (committed to Texas A&M) stood atop the rest.

However, Walker ranked No. 10 in the group, among a few dozen other blue-chip quarterbacks, after performing extremely well throughout the week.

Walker committed to the Blue Devils just over two months ago, choosing Duke over a fellow ACC program, the Virginia Cavaliers.

Terry Walker III high school stats

172 completions

2,685 passing yards

28 passing touchdowns

6 interceptions

78 carries

503 rushing yards

5 rushing touchdowns

Over his first three years of high school football, Walker played 20 games at the varsity level, quickly becoming the starting quarterback for his team in Indianapolis, IN. With just six interceptions and 33 total touchdowns, Walker's stat sheet is already impressive, with another season still to come.

While Walker was ranked as the No. 44 quarterback in the nation in the class of 2026, he was also rated as the No. 4 overall athlete out of the state of Indiana, making him an extremely alluring prospect for in-state programs.

However, Duke head coach Manny Diaz was able to get a jump on Walker's recruiting process and invited the young prospect for a visit in January. As just one of his three unofficial visits so far, Walker fell in love with Durham (not hard to believe) and committed to the Blue Devils just a few months later.