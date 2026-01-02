Duke football hit with biggest Transfer Portal knock so far

The Duke football program hadn't seen any of its star players announce intentions to enter the Transfer Portal heading into its Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl matchup against Arizona State, but the Blue Devils have now been hit with by far its biggest portal blow so far.

All-ACC safety Terry Moore has announced his intentions to enter the portal after redshirting the 2025 season due to injury. Moore will have one season of eligibility remaining, but his intended entry creates a new hole in the Blue Devils' secondary, and now Diaz and his staff will need to find another big-time player to replace him.

Moore missed the entire 2025 campaign after suffering a torn ACL in Duke's bowl game a season ago, and although there was some optimism that the star safety would return at some point throughout the regular season, that reality never came to fruition.

Duke football All-ACC safety Terry Moore to hit Transfer Portal

"Thank you, Duke, for the many blessings and experiences you have provided me--I will forever be a Blue Devil," Moore said in a statement.

In 2024, the North Carolina native led the team in interceptions (4) and forced fumbles (2), while finishing fourth in total tackles (71) and pass deflections (5). He was given a 90.1 overall grade by Pro Football Focus, the highest grade of any power conference safety.

Moore was an All-ACC selection in 2024 and a Preseason All-American in 2025.

Moore will likely be sought after by several big-time programs, and this is undoubtedly a huge loss for the Blue Devils. The absence of Moore was evident in 2025, as Duke took a big dip in its defensive numbers after boasting one of the best defensive units in the ACC in 2024.

Duke will now lose its top two secondary pieces, as star cornerback Chandler Rivers is out of college eligibility and will likely be selected in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

With the Blue Devils bringing back star quarterback Darian Mensah and star wide receiver Cooper Barkate, the offense is set up to be arguably the best in the ACC, but the defensive personnel will need some bolstering through the portal this winter.