Duke football getting some favorable looks from Vegas in opening Sun Bowl odds

After securing its first ACC Championship victory since 1989 and finishing with an 8-5 overall record, the Duke football program is now gearing up to close out its regular season in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State in El Paso, TX, on December 31st. The Blue Devils didn't face any opponents out of the Big 12 through the regular season, but lost their only contest against a non-ACC power conference foe, falling to Illinois at home in Week 2. However, the betting markets are favoring Manny Diaz's club early, as Duke is the betting favorite as the odds open up.

The Blue Devils haven't seen a plethora of early Transfer Portal announcements, but a few depth pieces have already made their intentions to enter the portal public. As for the Sun Devils, head coach Kenny Dillingham has been very supportive of his players who intend to enter the portal, allowing them to finish out the campaign with the team if they choose to do so.

"If somebody wants to enter the portal and be a part of our team, they have 100% the ability to be part of this team," Dillingham said. "This is the 2025 team...If anybody wanted to be a part, and go through prep, and play in the game, and be a part of this team, they have the right to do that."

Duke football opens up as betting favorites against Arizona State in Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

According to FanDuel, Duke is currently a 2.5-point favorite (-110), where Arizona State is a 2.5-point underdog (-110). The Blue Devils' moneyline is set at -130, and the Sun Devils' is currently at +108. The total points Over/Under for the contest is 49.5.

Including the conference title game, Duke ended the season on a three-game win streak, averaging 36 points per game over that stretch while allowing 25.6 points. Arizona State ended its regular season with an 8-4 overall record while winning three of its final four games. The Sun Devils finished second in the Big 12 in sacks with 32 and seventh in scoring defense, allowing just 23 points per game to opponents on average.