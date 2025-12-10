Duke football depth chart suffers blow with this latest transfer portal entry

The winter cycle of the College Football Transfer Portal doesn't officially open until January 2nd, but many names around the country are already announcing their intentions to enter the portal. The Duke football program has now been hit with its second portal entry, as freshman safety Maliki Wright recently announced his plans to enter the Transfer Portal. A former 3-star recruit coming out of high school, Wright did not log any game action as a rookie in Durham.

Wright joins junior running back Peyton Jones as the first Duke players to announce their intentions to enter the portal as the Blue Devils gear up for an appearance in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State later in December. Manny Diaz hasn't been hit with any stars departing from the program, but a few depth pieces are already on the way out.

Duke football freshman safety Maliki Wright announces plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

The Orlando, FL native was ranked as the No. 105 safety and No. 147 player in the state of Florida in the 247Sports 2025 Composite Rankings. Wright held offers from Illinois, Iowa State, and Missouri, among others.

"Thankful for my time at Duke and for the coaches, teammates, and people who helped me grow on and off the field," Wright said in a statement.

From Maliki Wright's instagram:



Wright will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Safety depth for the Blue Devils is in question for next season, as there are several guys who could be on the way out. All-ACC safety Terry Moore missed the entire 2025 season after suffering a torn ACL in Duke's 2024 bowl game appearance. He has collegiate eligibility remaining, but entered the 2025 season as a potential 2026 NFL Draft prospect, so it's possible he could test the professional waters. Additionally, Caleb Weaver, the Blue Devils' leading tackler, has exhausted all of his eligibility.

Coming off its first ACC Championship victory since 1989, Duke will face Arizona State on December 31st in El Paso, TX. The Blue Devils were one of the programs with the fewest portal departures a season ago, but have already been hit with two announcements in 2025.