Caleb Foster fuels Blue Devils' comeback win after sluggish 1st half vs Louisville

Well, the Duke Blue Devils have done it again. After a slow start in their top-25 ACC matchup against the Louisville Cardinals, the Blue Devils stormed through the second half and captured an 84-73 victory to move to 3-0 in conference play.

While the usual suspects (freshman Cameron Boozer and sophomore Isaiah Evans) had their regularly spectacular performances, one unsung star had the game of a lifetime for Duke.

Junior point guard Caleb Foster scored a career-high 20 points, alongside four rebounds, three assists, and a steal, to help propel the Blue Devils to victory.

Caleb Foster was the star we knew he could be vs. Louisville

Even the ESPN color commentators and analysts on the game, Jay Bilas and Dan Shulman, couldn't seem to keep Foster's name out of their mouths as they continuously hyped up the veteran guard's game, saying it was his best performance while wearing a Duke uniform.

Of course, Boozer and Evans' performances can't be ignored. The star freshman forward racked up an unbelievable 27 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals, while the sophomore leader earned 23 points, six rebounds, four steals, and one block.

Simply put, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer found a lineup that might be exactly what he needs to continue finding success (even in the form of comeback wins) against ACC opponents.

While the rest of the roster only produced single digits in the scoring column, Duke looked as dominant as possible in the second half, outscoring Louisville by 20 points to claim the win.

Up next, Foster, Boozer, Evans, and the rest of the Blue Devils will take on the No. 24 SMU Mustangs. The conference game is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 10, and the top-25 matchup will be aired on ESPN.