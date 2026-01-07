Relive the bizarre technical called on Duke's Patrick Ngongba II vs Louisville

In the first half of the top-20 matchup between No. 6 Duke and No. 20 Louisville, the Blue Devils were struggling to maintain the pace set by the Cardinals, and quickly found themselves trailing by 10 points.

Less than nine minutes into the game, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer had already called a timeout, but one of the most notable moments in the half was when the two teams were coming out of their huddles.

Louisville's Kasean Pryor checked into the game and immediately flailed on the court, reaching for the side of his head. Replay review showed that he had stuck his head into the chest of Duke sophomore Patrick Ngongba II.

When Ngongba pushed Pryor's head off of him, the Cardinal undeniably flopped, but offsetting technical fouls were called on each player.

Patrick Ngongba II early 1st half check out vs. Louisville

The technical was Ngongba's third in the game, and 11 minutes were still left until halftime. Just 19 seconds later, Ngongba was called for his third foul, and Scheyer quickly pulled him out of the game.

Just like that, Duke was without its 6-foot-11 starting center, and the Cardinals didn't look like they were slowing down on the offensive end of the court anytime soon.

Bizarre call in Duke-Louisville. This just got called a double-technical on Patrick Ngongba and Kasean Pryor.



This counted as a personal foul for Ngongba (his second), and he picked up his third on the next possession. pic.twitter.com/KUMy8xi7gX — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) January 7, 2026

The Blue Devils were shooting an abysmal 30 percent from the field, had already missed a few free throws, and were struggling to find their footing on offense.

"It's okay, we've got to start chipping away," Scheyer told the team during a timeout. "I need more effort on the offensive end."

Unsurprisingly, freshman forward Cameron Boozer led the team in scoring during the first half, followed by sophomore guard Isaiah Evans. With just seven and a half minutes remaining in the first half, Duke was trailing 24-32 in what was threatening to become its first conference loss of the season.