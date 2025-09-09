Duke fans will love this hilarious Daniel Jones stat as former Blue Devil resurges NFL career

Former Duke football quarterback Daniel Jones dropped fans' jaws around the nation after his dominant first start for the Indianapolis Colts, and this stat regarding the former Blue Devil will get a rise out of Duke fans everywhere. Jones became the first QB to tally two or more rushing touchdowns, one or more passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions in his first start with a new team since...Daniel Jones did it in his first start with the New York Giants on September 22nd, 2019.

This hilarious Daniel Jones stat will make Duke fans everywhere laugh

Crazy, but true. Jones seems to have a knack for dominating in his first start with a new NFL franchise, as the sixth-year signal caller played lights-out football in his first action with the Colts on Sunday.

#Colts QB Daniel Jones is the first QB to record 2+ rushing TDs, 1+ passing TD, and 0 INTs in his first start with a new team since … Daniel Jones did it in his first start with the #Giants on Sept. 22, 2019. pic.twitter.com/VkGCnIt4ez — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 8, 2025

There was a lot of controversy around Indy after the Colts named Jones their Week 1 starter, sending Anthony Richardson to the bench, who the Colts drafted with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Dealing with several injuries throughout his career, Richardson hasn't exactly lived up to the hype. But many fans in Indianapolis were shocked to see the franchise practically give up on the former Florida Gator as quickly as they did.

Well, if Week 1 is any signifier, it looks like the front office over in Indy made the right call. Jones led the Colts to a dominant 33-8 victory over the Miami Dolphins. The former Duke Blue Devil completed 22-of-29 (75.8%) of his passes for 272 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 26 yards and another two scores.

It didn't take long through the Colts' training camp before it was reported that Jones was covering serious ground as the potential new starter for the franchise. Then, after Richardson suffered an injury in his first NFL Preseason action, Jones had that much more of an advantage.

After a rocky five-year career with the New York Giants, the franchise that drafted Jones sixth overall in 2019, it felt like his time as a starter in the NFL was over after New York released the 28-year-old midway through the season. Now, Jones has regained his role and is making the Giants look silly after balling out with his new team.