Daniel Jones has officially resurrected his NFL career after recent announcement

The Indianapolis Colts have announced that former Duke Blue Devil Daniel Jones will be the team's Week 1 starting quarterback in a fairly surprising move. It looks like Indianapolis is out on Anthony Richardson, the franchise's former top-five draft choice, and will stick with the veteran to lead the charge offensively out of the gates.

Midway through the 2024 NFL season, it looked like Jones' tenure as a starting quarterback in the league was over after the New York Giants, the organization that drafted the former Blue Devil with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, released him after six seasons. Jones spent the rest of the 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings as a backup before signing with the Colts this offseason.

It was an intriguing fit upon Jones' signing with Indy, as Richardson, the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, hadn't exactly lived up to expectations up until that point. Injuries have played a significant role in this, as the former Florida Gator missed the final 13 games of his rookie season and another six games in 2024.

Richardson was even benched at one point last season after signaling to come out of a drive when he was too tired. After that, it was known that the project pick was on a short leash, and Jones immediately put the pressure on once training camp began.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced that he would let the QB battle play out through training camp, and it didn't take long for Jones to gain serious traction as the potential Week 1 starter for the franchise. Odds moved even more in the former Blue Devil's favor after Richardson again suffered an injury in the first quarter of the Colts' first preseason game, taking him out. Jones relieved Richardson of his duties and performed in the action he got, throwing for 144 yards on 10-of-21 passing.

Now with Richardson on the sidelines, Jones will look to keep the starting job and permanently secure his spot as a starter in the NFL once again. He signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Colts this offseason, so a major bounce-back year could mean a big paycheck for the veteran after the season is over.