Duke fans will hate UNC even more after hearing this breaking news on 2026 5-star prospect

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have already sealed one 5-star commitment from a member of the class of 2026 and are in the running for a few other elite prospects. However, the program is now out of the running for 5-star forward Maximo Adams, who has now reportedly cancelled his visit to Duke that was set for November 8th-9th. There was tons of buzz between Adams and Duke early after the Blue Devils offered him late in the summer, but it has faded off quite a bit lately. Adams is a surging prospect in the class of 2026, but it seems like there was no room for him with the prospects Scheyer is already eyeing down.

Surging 4-star forward cancels upcoming visit to Duke after visit to North Carolina

Adams took an official visit to North Carolina this past weekend, and subsequently cancelled his official visit to Durham right after. It's not a major loss at all for the program, given the talented recruits the Blue Devils are still heavily in the running for, but it's never fun to lose an elite prospect to your arch rival.

Maximo Adams, a top-25 overall recruit in the 2026 class, will no longer visit Duke, he told @Rivals. https://t.co/Kd5u2Sn5ZT https://t.co/xgpX8nAxG5 pic.twitter.com/DwhpkpTIuT — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) October 29, 2025

The 6'7", 205-pound small forward is ranked as the No. 23 overall player, No. 10 small forward, and No. 5 player out of the state of California according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings. In addition to UNC, the Sierra Canyon (CA) product has also recently taken official visits to Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan State, and Texas.

There are two 5-star recruits that the Duke program seems to be the favorite for, in 5-star guard Jordan Smith Jr. and 5-star forward Cameron Williams. Both were in attendance for Countdown to Craziness, and breaking news dropped on both recruits right after their official visit that may link them heavily to Duke.

Just days after their attendance at Countdown to Craziness, Smith received a crystal ball prediction to Duke, and Williams cancelled his visit to USC that was scheduled for that upcoming weekend. Williams instead attended the USA Basketball Minicamp in Colorado Springs, CO, so it's unclear whether his Duke visit paid dividends in that decision.

Scheyer has sealed one 2026 commitment so far from 5-star forward Bryson Howard.