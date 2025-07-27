Duke basketball sends offer to rising 2025 four-star prospect

The Duke basketball program has extended an offer to four-star recruit Maximo Adams. A member of the class of 2026, Adams is the No. 39 small forward and No. 9 player from the state of California, according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings.

Adams attends Sierra Canyon (CA).

The 6'7, 205-pound small forward is gaining serious ground with big-time collegiate programs after an impressive showing at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam last week, where Adams averaged 18.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists a game on 40% shooting from three-point range for Vegas Elite.

Adams has already sealed offers from a several high-caliber programs, including Alabama, Houston, Kansas, Illinois, BYU, USC, among others.

"Another name to rise at Peach Jam was Vegas Elite's Maximo Adams. The 6-foot-7 forward is tough, physical, skilled, and versatile and brings great energy on both ends of the court," 247Sports National Basketball Director Eric Bossi said. "Adams can play either forward position. He is comfortable handling the ball and bringing it up the court, and can drill shots with range from three. He is a big-time rebounder who does all of the little things in between."

The class of 2026 as a whole is seen as a weaker recruiting class relative to classes over the last decade, but there are still a bunch of talented players who could help the Duke program in the long run. One of the biggest concerns with this recruiting class is the lack of players with skill sets to contribute to winning right away. Many of the top prospects in the class are viewed as projects who will need a year or two to develop before becoming key contributors at the power conference level.

Scheyer and his staff most recently offered four-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr., and have official visits scheduled with a slew of top 2026 prospects. Five-star recruits Brandon McCoy and Cameron Williams, along with four-star recruits Austin Goosby and Bryson Howard, are all slated for official visits in the fall.

The Blue Devils have yet to land a commitment from a member of the 2026 recruiting class, but Scheyer is beginning to get more aggressive with this group of prospects.