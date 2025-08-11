Duke basketball seals visit with surging four-star 2026 recruit

Maximo Adams, a surging four-star recruit in the class of 2026, has scheduled several upcoming official visits to marquee programs in the coming months, and Duke basketball has sealed a visit with the forward. Adams will visit Duke from November 8th to November 9th, finalizing an official visit date just a couple of weeks after Duke offered him in late July.

2026 Top-30 overall recruit Maximo Adams (@MaximoAdams25) has scheduled official visits Kentucky, Michigan State, Kansas, North Carolina, Texas and Duke, he tells @Rivals.



The 6'7, 205-pound small forward has also scheduled official visits to Kentucky, Michigan State, Kansas, North Carolina, and Texas. Adams is the No. 99 overall prospect, No. 39 small forward, and No. 9 player out of the State of California per the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings.

A Sierra Canyon (CA) product, Adams has seen his stock surge this summer after impressive performances at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in July, where the forward averaged 18.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists a game on 40% shooting from three-point range for Vegas Elite.

"Another name to rise at Peach Jam was Vegas Elite's Maximo Adams. The 6-foot-7 forward is tough, physical, skilled, and versatile and brings great energy on both ends of the court," 247Sports National Basketball Director Eric Bossi said. "Adams can play either forward position. He is comfortable handling the ball and bringing it up the court, and can drill shots with range from three. He is a big-time rebounder who does all of the little things in between."

There's talent around the class of 2026 recruiting class, but many analysts around high school basketball view it as a significantly weaker class as a whole than most in recent memory. However, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer has still been active with the prospects he likes.

With the addition of Adams, Scheyer and his staff also have official visits scheduled with five-star recruits Jordan Smith Jr., Brandon McCoy, and Cameron Williams, along with four-star prospects Bryson Howard and Austin Goosby.

The program also recently offered Deron Rippey Jr., the No. 2 point guard in the class of 2026 per 247Sports, although an official visit date has yet to be determined.

Scheyer has yet to seal a commitment from a member of the class of 2026, but he and the rest of his staff are looking to bring the third No. 1 overall recruiting class to Durham in his four opportunities.