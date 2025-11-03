ACC Football Power Rankings: New top team emerges following hectic weekend

It was another wild weekend of football across the Atlantic Coast Conference, and the new ACC Football Power Rankings will look much different from they did last week. The Duke football program picked up a much-needed victory in Death Valley over Clemson, and after several top squads fell shockingly, the Blue Devils are right back in position to bring the first ACC Championship to Durham since 1989. There's now just one undefeated team in the ACC, and Duke is one of five squads with just one loss. After picking up its first road victory over Clemson in 45 years, let's take a look at where Duke moved in the latest power rankings.

ACC Football Power Rankings: Week 11

1. Virginia (8-1, 5-0 ACC)

Virginia v California | Ezra Shaw/GettyImages

Virginia claims the top spot after taking down California 31-21 on the road. Who would've guessed in the preseason that the Hoos would be at the top of the conference standings, but here we are. The Cavaliers moved to No. 12 in the Associated Press Poll.

2. Louisville (7-1, 4-1 ACC)

Boston College v Louisville | Andy Lyons/GettyImages

Louisville has now won three in a row after taking down Virginia Tech 28-16 on the road. The Cardinals are now No. 14 in the AP Poll.

3. Pitt (7-2, 5-1 ACC)

NC State v Pittsburgh | Nick Cammett/GettyImages

Pitt has now won five in a row after taking down Stanford 35-20. The Panthers have a tester next, as they will face No. 10 Notre Dame.

4. SMU (6-3, 4-1 ACC)

Miami v SMU | Stacy Revere/GettyImages

SMU makes the biggest jump of any team with how many top squads fell over the weekend, as the Mustangs took down Miami 26-20. This was a massive win after SMU lost to Wake Forest the week before.

5. Georgia Tech (8-1, 5-1 ACC)

Georgia Tech v NC State | Lance King/GettyImages

Georgia Tech's undefeated season is over, as it lost 48-36 on the road to NC State. The Yellow Jackets dropped to No. 16 in the AP Poll.

6. Duke (5-3, 4-1 ACC)

Duke v Clemson | David Jensen/GettyImages

Duke took Clemson down 46-45 in a thriller to beat the Tigers in Death Valley for the first time since 1980. The Blue Devils found some mojo after a tough 27-18 loss to Georgia Tech last week.

7. Miami (6-2, 2-2 ACC)

Miami v SMU | Stacy Revere/GettyImages

Miami dropped to 2-2 in conference play after suffering a 26-20 loss to SMU. The Hurricanes dropped eight spots to No. 18 in the AP Poll.

8. NC State (5-4, 2-3 ACC)

Georgia Tech v NC State | Lance King/GettyImages

NC State picked up an unexpected 48-36 win over Georgia Tech to end the Yellow Jackets' undefeated season. At this point in the rankings, there's a steep drop-off from teams one through seven.

9. Clemson (3-5, 2-4 ACC)

Duke v Clemson | Cory Knowlton/ISI Photos/GettyImages

Clemson's nightmare of a season continued as it fell at home to Duke 46-45 in a heartbreaker. Speculations are starting to arise in terms of Dabo Swinney's future.

10. Wake Forest (5-3, 2-3 ACC)

Wake Forest v Florida State | Don Juan Moore/GettyImages

Wake couldn't back up its victory over SMU last week, falling handily to Florida State 42-7. The Deacs will face Virginia on the road next.

11. California (5-4, 2-3 ACC)

North Carolina v California | Thien-An Truong/GettyImages

Cal has now dropped two in a row following a 31-21 loss to Virginia. The Golden Bears have Louisville on the road next.

12. Virginia Tech (3-6, 2-3 ACC)

Virginia Tech v Georgia Tech | Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/GettyImages

Virginia Tech dropped its third game of its last four, losing to Louisville 28-16. The Hokies will play Florida State on the road next.

13. Stanford (3-6, 2-4 ACC)

Stanford v Miami | Eston Parker/ISI Photos/GettyImages

Stanford dropped its second straight contest with a 35-20 loss to Pitt. The Cardinal will take on North Carolina in Chapel Hill next.

14. North Carolina (3-5, 1-3 ACC)

North Carolina v California | Thien-An Truong/GettyImages

North Carolina snapped a four-game losing skid with a 27-10 road victory over Syracuse. The Heels have Stanford at home next.

15. Florida State (4-4, 1-4 ACC)

Wake Forest v Florida State | Don Juan Moore/GettyImages

Florida State finally secured its first conference win, taking down Wake Forest 42-7. The Noles will take on Clemson in Death Valley next.

16. Syracuse (3-6, 1-5 ACC)

North Carolina v Syracuse | Bryan M. Bennett/GettyImages

Syracuse's losing streak extends to five after it was defeated by North Carolina 27-10. The Orange will look to stack a win at Miami next.

17. Boston College (1-8, 0-5 ACC)

Notre Dame v Boston College | Maddie Meyer/GettyImages

Boston College still hasn't won a game since Week 1, most recently losing to Notre Dame 25-10 this past weekend. The Eagles will try again against SMU at home next.