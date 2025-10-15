Jon Scheyer heats up recruiting trail with new soaring 2026 big man

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have begun honing in on their top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, but a new face has come out of nowhere as a target for the program. Soaring 4-star big man Maxime Meyer has received an offer from the program and now has scheduled an official visit to Durham for this coming weekend. Duke recently hosted 5-star recruits Jordan Smith Jr. and Cameron Williams at Countdown to Craziness. Recent breaking news in regard to both recruits has hinted that the Blue Devils could be the favorites in landing both, and now Meyer has been added to the mix.

Duke basketball offers and schedules official visit with surging 2026 big man Maxime Meyer

The 7'1", 215-pound big man out of IMG Academy (FL) is the No. 102 overall player, No. 12 center, and No. 18 player out of the state of Florida according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings. Duke sent an offer to Meyer on October 12th, and the Canadian big man didn't waste much time scheduling an official visit, as he will be on campus on October 17th. Meyer also holds offers from SMU, Stanford, Vanderbilt, Saint Mary's, Ohio State, Florida, and Michigan State.

Four-star big man Maxime Meyer has scheduled an official visit to Duke, sources tell @247Sports.



Ranks as the No. 95 overall recruit in the 2026 class. || Date: https://t.co/TFwpTK7nfB pic.twitter.com/YqknsAxl7v — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) October 12, 2025

Meyer is one of the biggest late risers of the entire 2026 recruiting class. Just a few months ago, he was unranked with zero stars. Through elite play in the grassroots circuit, he's now risen to a 4-star recruit with great long-term potential.

"Meyer is a developing big and legit 7-footer who won’t turn 18 until January of his senior year," 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein said after seeing Meyer play this summer. "He needs strength and is only just scratching the surface of his potential, but has a very intriguing combination of size, natural instincts, and tenacity. He’s already a constant double-double threat (9.1 points and 8.1 rebounds in 3SSB play), high-level rim protector (3.2 blocks), and total stat stuffer on the defensive end of the floor (4.3 total stocks)."

Meyer has already taken official visits to SMU, Vanderbilt, Stanford, and Florida. Scheyer and Co. are still looking for their first commitment from the 2026 class, and Meyer is a new name Duke fans need to keep an eye on.