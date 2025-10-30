4-star center chooses the Blue Devils over the defending National Champions

We got him.

On Thursday, Oct. 30, four-star center Maxime Meyer didn't pull any tricks and gave the Duke Blue Devils a massive treat by committing to them over some of the other top programs in the country.

Meyer chose the Blue Devils over the defending National Champions (the Florida Gators) and a handful of other powerhouse men's basketball programs.

NEWS: Maxime Meyer, a 7-foot-1 center in the 2026 class, has committed to Duke, he tells @Rivals. https://t.co/58SGPmQmqi pic.twitter.com/0A1DVUsgLH — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) October 30, 2025

He is the No. 12 center in the class of 2026 and is the No. 19 prospect out of Florida, deciding to pass up the opportunity to play for one of his home state teams. While he plays for IMG Academy in Florida, Meyer is actually a native Canadian, making numerous appearances for the national team.

Maxime Meyer on the international stage

During the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup, Meyer averaged 4.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.3 blocks over a seven-game stretch. Then, during the 2025 U19 FIBA World Cup, he averaged 6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, one assist, and 0.3 steals per game.

His improvement over the last handful of years is undeniable, and that has been proven against some of the top talents across the globe. His presence on the Blue Devils' roster will be powerful in just a year's time.

At 7-foot-1 and 215 pounds (as a senior in high school), Meyer is already built like a collegiate center, and (more likely than not), will only continue to gain more height and muscle over the next year.

Duke men's basketball recruiting class of 2026

With Meyer's commitment, Duke and head coach Jon Scheyer have landed two blue-chip prospects from the upcoming class. Meyer joined five-star small forward Bryson Howard, who committed to the Blue Devils just over a week before Meyer did.

Currently, Duke's class of 2026 ranks 35th in the country, mainly because Scheyer has only landed the two commitments. However, this is less than a year after the Blue Devils recruited the No. 1 class in the country, which has already proven to be worth all of the hype it received.