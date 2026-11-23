Duke Blue Devils news and notes from the weekend that was:

Duke men's basketball escapes with uninspiring win over Washington State

Coming off a disappointing beatdown at the hands of Illinois on Tuesday, Jon Scheyer took his Duke team to Palm Springs for a get-right opportunity against Washington State. Very little went right for the Blue Devils except for the final result, a 78-74 win for Duke.

Duke was a 25-point favorite over Wazzu and had to sweat out the end of the game.

The Cougars proved to have the better backcourt, which is a huge problem for the Blue Devils going forward. John Blackwell, Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer, and Deron Rippey Jr. combined for just 14 points in the four-point win.

Duke got a big effort from junior Patrick Ngongba, who came up with some big buckets and clutch free throws down the stretch on his way to a game-high 24 points and 9 rebounds.

A win is a win, but that game provided little confidence that Duke has any real chance of defeating Dan Hurley and UConn on Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

Duke women's basketball defeats Columbia on the road

Duke's women's team did not face the same level of adversity as the men, rolling past Columbia 71-47 on the road to improve to 6-0 on the season. It was a dominant effort for the defense, which held Columbia to just 19 points in the second half and five points in the fourth quarter.

Duke forced 20 turnovers and held the Lions to 38% from the field.

Emilee Skinner led the way with 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists in the 24-point win. Toby Fournier was a game-high +24 in plus-minus and put up 15 points and 6 rebounds.

That was the last "tune-up" game in the early season for Kara Lawson's team. Duke will now head to Boston to take on UConn on Saturday in a game that will be used as a litmus test for both programs.

Duke football disappoints in frustrating loss to Clemson

It was a spotlight moment for Manny Diaz and his Duke program on Friday night at home in primetime on ESPN. As a near two-touchdown favorite, the Blue Devils were expected to roll past a Clemson team that was on the ropes and starting a third-string QB.

Instead, Duke laid an egg in the national spotlight, falling 20-10 to drop to 7-4 on the season. Nate Sheppard still rushed for over 100 yards, but Duke didn't get enough from Walker Eget and the passing game.

Clemson eventually wore down an exhausted Duke defense and put up over 200 yards on the ground in the win.

It's the second straight loss for the Blue Devils, which will be staring a third right in the face when they go on the road to finish the regular season against a Wake Forest team that has been playing as well as any team in the entire country.

Mia Minestrella sets program-record for goals as Duke women's soccer advances in NCAA Tournament

Mia Minestrella scored a brace during Duke's 3-1 win over UNC Wilmington in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

Minestrella broke the program-record for career goals in the process, passing Kelly Walbert, who scored 47 in her career. Minestrella is up to 19 goals on the season, which ties Michelle Cooper's mark in 2022 for the most in a single-season in program history.

Minestrella will lead the Blue Devils back onto the pitch on Friday against Michigan in Charlottesville for the second round of the NCAA Tournament.