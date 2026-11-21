Everything appeared to be working in Duke's favor heading into Friday night's matchup against Clemson.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Manny Diaz had removed himself from consideration for the Florida State job and would remain at Duke to continue the momentum he had built with this program.

And in a spotlight moment on national television, Duke was facing a reeling Clemson team that just suffered a humiliating home loss to Georgia Tech and would be starting a third-string, former walk-on at QB.

Duke was a two-touchdown favorite as a result.

But none of that mattered. Duke laid an egg to drop its second straight game, falling 20-10 to Clemson at Wallace Wade Stadium. With a road game at Wake Forest looming, Duke is staring a third straight loss to end the season right in the face.

In the preseason, a 7-5 regular season felt optimistic. But after a 4-0 start and getting to 7-2, it's absolutely a disappointment.

Here are our observations from the frustrating defeat:

1. Manny Diaz's 4th down decision late in the 4th quarter was mind-blowingly bad

I really don't care what the analytics say. Trailing by seven points with 3:40 to go and all three of your timeouts in your pocket and facing a 4th-and-8 from your own 34-yard-line, you punt the freaking football. You especially punt the freaking football when your passing game had been as inept as Walker Eget and company were on Friday night.

Punt the ball and trust your defense, because if you give Clemson the ball on your side of the field, they're almost certainly going to be able to get a field goal to put the game on ice. And that's exactly what happened, ending any chance the Blue Devils had of coming back and winning the game.

Diaz deserves endless praise for what he's done in Durham, but that was not one of his finest moments.

2. Walker Eget and the Duke passing game had a dreadfully bad night

Just like everyone else, Clemson's No. 1 priority on defense was to slow down Nate Sheppard. There's no stopping the star sophomore RB, but you can make life hard for him. Clemson did that. He still managed 119 rushing yards thanks to a 55-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, but Duke did enough to force Duke to pass the ball.

And Walker Eget simply wasn't good enough. Nowhere close, actually.

He was erratic and inaccurate, completing just 16-of-38 passes for 149 yards. He made a couple of nice throws, but Duke could rarely capitalize, and the offense was stuck in the mud for the majority of the evening.

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The fact that Diaz wasn't willing to make a change and give Dan Mahan snaps should tell you everything you need to know. Finding a QB in the Transfer Portal this offseason will be a massive priority.

QB play is the difference between Duke being a 7-5 type team and a team that's a real threat to make the playoff.

3. Jake Taylor's holding call proved to be devastating

Duke had snatched all the momentum going into the fourth quarter. Trailing 10-0, Sheppard broke free for a 55-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 10-7. The Blue Devils forced a Clemson punt, and then proceeded to move the ball back down the field with a chance to take the lead.

Eget threw his best pass of the game, a 33-yard pass to Jeremiah Hasley on a dime on a perfectly called wheel route. The next play, Eget threw a screen to Hasley, who gained six yards down to the Clemson 21, but it was called back on a holding call by Jake Taylor.

That turned a 2nd-and-4 into a 1st-and-14, and Duke's drive stalled from there. Freshman kicker Gavin Strange missed a 46-yard field goal that would have tied it.

4. Evan Smith's blown coverage on the next drive was a killer

Duke's defense appeared set to get the ball right back to the offense, forcing the Tigers to face a 3rd-and-11 from their own 40-yard-line. Evan Smith got caught - somehow - looking into the backfield and allowed Clemson WR Gordon Sellars to get behind him for a 35-yard reception from Trent Pearman.

Three plays later, Chris Denson put Clemson up two scores with a seven-yard touchdown run that put Duke behind by two scores.

5. Duke's defensive line was not good enough

On paper, it looked like Duke had a major advantage in the trenches, particularly when Clemson had the football. That proved not to be the case.

Duke's defensive line didn't create much havoc in the backfield, ultimately finishing with zero sacks. Even worse, the Blue Devils couldn't stop the Tigers on the ground.

Clemson racked up 220 yards rushing.

Now, part of that blame has to be on the offense. Clemson was on the field for 81 plays to just 60 for Duke. The Tigers had the ball for nearly 15 more minutes than the Blue Devils.

Even still, Duke's advantage up front was rendered moot from the opening snap. That was a disappointing reality on a disappointing night.