Duke Blue Devils news and notes:

Manny Diaz removes his name from Florida State consideration

Duke football got the best possible news on Thursday when it was reported that head coach Manny Diaz had removed his name from consideration for the Florida State job.

Diaz, a Florida State alumnus, was immediately linked to the job in Tallahassee when the Seminoles made the decision to move on from Mike Norvell. While there were plenty of other candidates, it appeared the two leading candidates for the job were Diaz and Georgia DC Glenn Schumann.

But Diaz is staying put. That's huge for Duke. The Blue Devils are reportedly going to commit to more of an investment in the football program, which was key in Diaz' willingness to remain in Durham.

Diaz is 25-12 in three seasons at Duke, and should have the Blue Devils consistently in contention for the 24-team playoff when it starts next year.

Duke football set for senior night matchup vs. Clemson

Duke's final home game of the season is tonight as they host a reeling Clemson team coming off a stunning two-touchdown home loss to Georgia Tech. The Blue Devils are 7-3 and seeking an eighth win, which would open a clear path to a third straight nine-win campaign for Diaz without having to go on the road and beat an elite Wake Forest team next week.

Duke is a heavy favorite at home by around two touchdowns, depending on where you look. With the game in primetime on ESPN, it will be a big opportunity for star RB Nate Sheppard to state his Heisman Trophy case in front of the entire nation.

The game is set for kickoff at 7:30 pm ET.

Duke women's basketball throttles Fordham

Kara Lawson and Duke women's basketball had no trouble dispatching of Fordham on Thursday at Cameron Indoor, rolling ot a 67-point win.

Duke put up 111 points in the win despite a slow start on the offensive end. They only put up 21 points in the first quarter before finding a rhythm in the second quarter and on.

It was a balanced effort with five Blue Devils finishing in double figures. Toby Fournier and Emilee Skinner led the way with 18 points apiece. Skinner also added a game-high 7 assists for good measure.

It's a 5-0 start for Duke to open the season. They now head to New York for a Saturday matchup against Columbia before a brutal two-game stretch against UConn in Boston and then South Carolina in Durham.