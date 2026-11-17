Duke came up short last weekend against Miami, but will have an opportunity to bounce back on Friday night in the home finale at Wallace Wade Stadium against a reeling Clemson team.

With a primetime matchup on ESPN on Friday night, it'll be a big opportunity for star RB Nate Sheppard to state another loud Heisman Trophy case. Even in defeat against Miami, Sheppard put up over 200 yards from scrimmage and put the Blue Devils squarely on his back.

While Duke is no longer in contention for the ACC Championship, winning an eighth game in the regular season would be another feather in the cap of Manny Diaz after a preseason that was littered with doubt following the loss of Darian Mensah.

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For Clemson, the Tigers are reeling after a stunning loss to Georgia Tech that dropped them to 6-4 and has Dabo Swinney and company staring in the face of 6-6 unless they can upset either Duke or South Carolina to finish the season.

How to watch Duke vs. Clemson in Week 12

Date: Friday, November 20th

Friday, November 20th Time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET Venue: Wallace Wade Stadium

Wallace Wade Stadium How to Watch (TV): ESPN

ESPN Streaming: fubo TV

fubo TV Duke record: 7-3

7-3 Clemson record: 6-4

What are the betting odds for Duke vs. Clemson?

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Spread: Duke -12.5

Over/Under: 40.5

Moneyline: Duke -550/Clemson +420

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Injury reports for Duke and Clemson

Injury reports will be updated when the ACC releases its availability reports on Wednesday.

Duke:

WR Jamien Little - Out

S Patrick Smith-Young - Out

CB Kimari Robinson - Out

WR Qeanu Johnson - Out

LB Elliott Schaper - Out

OL Kai Jacobwitz - Out

OL Reagan McCranie - Out

OL Roman Fina - Out

K Cosme Salas - Out

DL David Anderson - Out

WR Kavon Simmons - Out

OL Cole Allen - Out

Clemson:

TBD

Who are the announcers for Duke vs. Clemson?

On the call Friday night on ESPN will be Mike Monaco (play by play), Jordan Rogers (analyst), and Dana Boyle (sideline reporter).

What will the weather be like for Duke football on Saturday?

It'll be a cloudy evening in Durham on Friday night with temps likely dipping into the mid-40s during the game. There's currently no chance for precipitation.

Duke vs. Clemson series history

This marks the 57th all-time meeting between the Blue Devils and Tigers. While Clemson holds a 37-18-1 record in the series, Duke has won the last two meetings. That includes last year's thrillling 46-45 win on the road a year ago.

The last meeting at Wallace Wade Stadium was in 2023, a 28-7 win for the Blue Devils. Clemson had won five in a row in the series until then.

The series dates back to 1934. Duke won the inaugural matchup 20-6 in Durham.