The moment Florida State fired head coach Mike Norvell, Duke's Manny Diaz was linked to the job. He was considered a top candidate thanks to his success in Durham and his being a graduate of Florida State.

Most assumed that if the Seminoles made him the focus of their coaching search, it would be difficult for Duke to hang on to him.

But we are in a different era of college football, and this ain't the Duke football from 30 years ago anymore.

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On Thursday, Pete Nakos reported that Diaz has removed his name from consideration for the FSU job and will remain with the Blue Devils:

NEW: Manny Diaz is staying at Duke despite being a top candidate for the Florida State head coach opening, @petenakos reports.https://t.co/QPPKl8Ki1b pic.twitter.com/h2C6CLrG2I — On3 (@On3) November 19, 2026

Manny Diaz will remain with Duke despite Florida State interest

Diaz is 25-12 near the end of his third season as Duke's head coach. After back-to-back nine-win campaigns, Diaz has the Blue Devils at 7-3 in 2026 with a clear path to getting to nine wins for the third consecutive season. Diaz led Duke to their first outright ACC Championship since 1962 a season ago.

He's had a tremendous amount of success at Duke, and now it's clear that he's not using this job as a springboard to bigger and better things as Mike Elko did.

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Duke rewarded Diaz and showed their loyalty to him this past offseason by giving him a contract extension. He returned the favor this week by rebuffing overtures from his alma mater to stay put in Durham.

Now, it will be up to the administration to keep him happy and invest a bit more into the program. Diaz has shown he can do more with less by leading Duke to such heights despite having one of the lowest budgets among Power Four programs in the country.

Duke has shown a willingness to invest in football. They paid a reported $4 million price tag on a two-year contract to land Darian Mensah in the Transfer Portal following the 2024 season. They couldn't compete with the offer Miami gave him to lure him to Coral Gables, but not many programs could.

It's not about having a budget comparable to Miami or the top Power Four programs, but it's reasonable for Diaz to ask to be somewhere in the middle to maintain competitiveness long-term.

Diaz clearly sees the vision in Durham. He believes he has built a program with sustainability. With the 24-team playoff starting next year, Diaz sees a path to having Duke in contention for that year after year.

Now, there's no guarantee that Florida State would have offered Diaz the job at the end of the day. He was a top candidate, but so was Georgia DC Glenn Schumann.

But it matters that, before the process could get close to the finish line, Diaz himself removed his name from consideration. FSU didn't choose Schumann or someone else over Diaz. He took his name out of the running and is committed to continuing to build this Duke program.

That's something. It matters.

Diaz doesn't see Duke as a launching pad. He considers it a destination, providing the coaching stability that should help the Blue Devils take the next step.