Duke Blue Devils News: Luke Paul commits, Asa Montgomery visit, other sports in action

Duke Blue Devils news and notes:

Duke lands surprise commitment from Australian PG Luke Paul

Jon Scheyer moved in silence to land Australian point guard Luke Paul, who committed to Duke seemingly out of nowhere on Thursday. Paul wasn't on the radar of fans or the media until a teased commitment announcement popped up on Twitter from ESPN's Brian Windhorst yesterday morning, and people started reading the tea leaves.

But this is apparently something that has been in the works since the summer. Paul mentioned that playing with Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje next year was a major draw to get him to Durham. Paul is a projected lottery pick in the 2028 NBA Draft.

Paul became the 2nd commitment for Duke's 2027 recruiting class, joining 5-star wing Kager Knueppel. Duke isn't done, but this class will likely be smaller than the last two with the new five-in-five rule and Scheyer's commitment to roster retention.

In fact, Scheyer has a chance to potentially wrap up the class this weekend.

5-star SF Asa Montgomery set to visit Duke this weekend

Duke's top high school target remaining on the board is 5-star Georgia native Asa Montgomery, who will be in Durham this weekend for his official visit. It's the final official visit that the Blue Devils have set up with a high school recruit, and it may stay that way if Duke is able to reel Montgomery in.

Scheyer did an in-home visit with Montgomery last week that reportedly went extremely well. All eyes are on this visit this week, and Duke tends to knock these campus trips out of the park.

Duke has been drawn to Montgomery since his impressive work for Team USA this summer, especially how he fit alongside Boumtje Boumtje, accepted his role, and played it well.

Montgomery has taken several visits already and has trips scheduled to Arizona and Louisville later this month, but Duke hopes to seal the deal with the 5-star forward this weekend.

Duke football on a bye week, but plenty of other Blue Devils are in action this weekend

It's a bye week for Manny Diaz and Duke football, who are off to a perfect 4-0 start and get a nice week off before finishing the regular season with eight consecutive games against ACC opponents.

But if you need your Duke athletics fixes this weekend, there's still plenty of teams in action:

Duke men's and women's cross country teams are in Richmond on Friday as one of 20 teams competing in the Richmond Invitational.

Duke volleyball has two home matches this weekend, facing Georgia Tech on Friday and then Stanford on Sunday.

It's senior weekend for Duke field hockey, and the Blue Devils will host Syracuse on Friday and Saint Joseph's on Sunday.

Duke swimming and diving gets their season started on Friday night on the road against Davidson.

Duke men's soccer will look to grab its first ACC win on Friday night at home against No. 14 Stanford.