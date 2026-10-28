Duke Blue Devils news: Asa Montgomery decision day, Cameron Boozer, Cooper Flagg shine, more

Duke Blue Devils news and notes:

5-star SF Asa Montgomery to announce college decision on Wednesday

Let's save you any anxiety about today's decision for 5-star Asa Montgomery:

He's going to commit to Duke. That's a foregone conclusion.

Duke has been seen as the significant favorite in Montgomery's commitment since he took a visit to Durham at the beginning of October. That became even more obvious when he cancelled visits to Arizona and Louisville that were scheduled for later in the month.

Multiple predictions have come in from experts for Montgomery to choose the Blue Devils.

His commitment is scheduled for today at 1:30 pm ET. It should be a good day for Duke. He's set to join a class that already features 5-star wing Kager Knueppel and Australian point guard Luke Paul.

The goal for Jon Scheyer to finish off this class would be to land Montgomery today and then have 2028 No. 1 overall recruit Colton Hiller commit and then reclassify into the 2027 cycle.

Cooper Flagg and Cameron Boozer off to strong starts to 2026-27 NBA season

Reigning Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg looks to have already taken a step into superstardom in his second NBA season. Through three games, Flagg is averaging 25/5/6 with 5.4 stocks (steals + blocks) on 57/36/90 shooting splits.

He's still just 19 years old.

Duke will have a chance to have another former player win Rookie of the Year this year. Cameron Boozer is off to a start that hasn't been seen since Elgin Baylor in 1958.

Boozer is struggling a bit with his shot in the early going, but in typical fashion, he's finding a way to be impactful. More importantly, the Memphis Grizzlies, which won just 24 games last season, are off to a 4-0 start this season. That's not a coincidence; it's just what happens when Boozer is on your team.

Jayson Tatum hits game-wining shot to lift Celtics over Nets

Yeah, he's all the way back.

Former Duke star Jayson Tatum looks healthy again and is off to a hot start to the season. He dropped 40 points last night against the Brooklyn Nets, culminating in the game-winning buzzer beating bucket to lift the Boston Celtics to the win:

CBO CALLED GAME

(also dropped 40 👀👀👀🫪) pic.twitter.com/EKJy7ydDVE — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) October 28, 2026

Duke football continues to prep for pivotal Boston College matchup

Manny Diaz and Duke are in the midst of preparation for a pivotal home matchup this week against a red-hot Boston College team. The Eagles have won two games in a row, including a 22-point win last week over a Georgia Tech team that beat Duke a few weeks ago.

At 5-2, this is a critical matchup for the Blue Devils at home. Three of the final four games to close out the regular season are on the road. They'll face back-to-back road games against NC State and Miami, face Clemson at home, and then finish up on the road at Wake Forest.

That's an insanely difficult stretch. Duke can't afford a slip-up at home against Boston College.